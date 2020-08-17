2020 International Diversity Scholarship at Oklahoma Baptist University, USA
The Oklahoma Baptist University, USA is awarding the International Diversity Scholarship to high achieving students who are interested in studying for a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship is for students attending OBU on an I-20 application. The International Diversity Scholarship cannot be used in combination with an Academic Scholarship. Students will receive an Academic Scholarship (if eligible) or an International Diversity Scholarship.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $7,000 per year
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record
- Applicants must submit satisfactory scores of either the ACT or SAT test.
- Applicants must have a proof of English language proficiency by providing the IELTS or TOEFL test scores.
How To Apply: For applying, applicants are obliged to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, they can apply for this award.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
