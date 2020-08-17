2020 International Diversity Scholarship at Oklahoma Baptist University, USA

The Oklahoma Baptist University, USA is awarding the International Diversity Scholarship to high achieving students who are interested in studying for a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship is for students attending OBU on an I-20 application. The International Diversity Scholarship cannot be used in combination with an Academic Scholarship. Students will receive an Academic Scholarship (if eligible) or an International Diversity Scholarship.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $7,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record

Applicants must submit satisfactory scores of either the ACT or SAT test.

Applicants must have a proof of English language proficiency by providing the IELTS or TOEFL test scores.

How To Apply: For applying, applicants are obliged to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, they can apply for this award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

