Davido’s ‘Assurance Video’ Hits 60 Million Views On YouTube

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, is being rejoiced with as the video to his 2018 hit single ‘Assurance’ hits 60 million views on YouTube.

This is his sixth music video to cross 50 million views on the video-streaming platform.

Davido released ‘Assurance’ in 2018 as a way of introducing the public to his then girlfriend now fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

Davido and Chioma now have a son together, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr I.

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido’s fiancee had tested positive to the novel COVID-19 until she later tested negative for the virus. Davido had announced via his official social media pages that she was going to be isolated for a period of two weeks.

