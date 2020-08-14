Do You Remember The 13yr Old Boy Who Featured In Terminator 1? See How He Has Ruined His Career 36yrs Later

Every movie fanatic has watched the famous Terminator sequels which first hit our silver screens 36-years ago. The film premiered on October 26, 1984. On its opening week, The Terminator played at 1,005 theaters and grossed $4.0 million making it number one in the box office. The story talks about a cyborg assassin who is sent back in time to kill Sarah, a waitress, in a bid to stop her son who will wage a long war against his enemy in the future unless the course of history is altered.

Here in Ghana, we refer to the movie as Killer Alumi (aluminum), a name coined in honor of the villain in Terminator 2: Judgment Day played by Robert Patrick who was composed of liquid metal, or a mimetic polyalloy (nanorobotics).

The young boy who played the son of Sarah’s son, John Connor- real name Edward Furlong is now a pale shadow of himself. He was tipped to become a future star but instead, he now struggles with drugs, alcohol, abuse, prison, and rumours of underage sex which has destroyed his chances.

In a recent 2017 documentary on how he landed the famous role as a 13-year old kid, He said: ‘Second audition, not so good. [James Cameron] told me, like, I didn’t do so well on that… She (Finn) came over to my house and she said, ‘Jim almost wrote you off the list, but you’re gonna get another chance.’ And I took it very seriously and I just went b—s to the wall. After I did my last audition, Jim, he was like, ‘Don’t tell anybody this, but you got the movie’ — and that was awesome.’

He has had issues with the law after facing being arrested on numerous occasions after which he decided to find solace in alcohol which has also ruined him. In a nutshell, his career has suffered a huge setback and never matched the high expectations we wanted for him. It’s not all gloomy for him as he still continues to work and his last high-profile project was the movie Winter Rose, alongside Billy Zane, Theresa Russell and George Lazenby.

