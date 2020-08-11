I Drink Tiger Nut And Lipton Before Sleeping. This Is What I Experience In My Body

Without wasting much time, let me go straight into how I made the Tiger nut and Lipton tea drink. First of all I soaked the tiger nut for 36 hours to make it soft.

I added some water and blended it till it was smooth and used a clean white cloth to extract the juice.

I added the Lipton and left for a while and drank before sleeping.

Health Benefits

It helps to slow down aging by making your skin look fresh.

It boosted my immune system

What are the actual health benefits of tiger nuts?

For starters, tiger nuts are super high in

resistant starch fiber

, which has been getting a lot of buzz for its weight loss benefits, says

Gina Consalvo, RD

. Resistant starch passes through the stomach and small intestine without being digested, and may even help you lose weight by reducing blood sugar spikes and keeping you fuller longer than other foods with the same number of calories, she says. It also benefits your gut by acting as a prebiotic, stimulating the growth of good bacteria in the digestive tract.

“Since the gut acts as our immune system’s first line of defense, eating foods like tiger nuts that are loaded with resistant starch help our natural protective bacteria,” says

Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN

, Nutrition Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute. “Since tiger nuts are so loaded with the stuff, you’re essentially set for the day just by consuming one serving.”

One ounce, or about 50 chickpea-sized pieces of plain, raw tiger nuts, contains 120 calories, 10 grams of fiber, 9 grams of naturally occurring sugars, tons of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium and iron, and 7 grams of fat, most of which is oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat that research shows can help reduce appetite and promote weight loss. For some context, a serving of almonds — about 23 nuts — has 163 calories and about a third of the filling fiber of tiger nuts.

