FC Barcelona Tops the List of European Football Clubs With $12.28 Million Average Player Salary

Over the last two decades, football became a massive recession-proof industry that generated billions of dollars in profit for the most successful clubs and players. According to data gathered by SafeBettingSites.com, FC Barcelona tops the list of European football clubs with a $12.28 million average annual player salary in the season 2019/2020. Only Three Football Clubs Hit Over $10 Million in Average Player Salary

Spanish football giant FC Barcelona hit a record revenue of $959.3 million in the season 2018/2019, and ranked as the biggest cash-generating football club for the first time, revealed Deloitte’s Football Money League 2020.

Real Madrid, as the world’s largest football brand, ranked second on this list. Statistics show the first-team players of the most successful club in the history of the Champions League had an average annual salary of $11.15 million this season, $1.13 million less than the leading FC Barcelona.

The leading Italian football club, Juventus, has the third highest-paid team. Statista data indicate the first-team players of Italy’s most popular and most successful football club earned an average of $10.11 million this season.

Statistics show FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus are the only three European football clubs with the average annual player salary above $10 million.

The Majority of Highest-Paid Football Teams Play in Premier League

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain FC complete the list of the five highest paid football teams in Europe. The Statista data showed that Manchester City’s first-team members earned an average of $9.15 million in season 2019/2020.

Players from the leading Ligue 1 football club, Paris Saint-Germain FC, earned $220,000 less than that, ending the season with $8.93 million in average annual earnings.

Bayern Munich ranked as the sixth club on this list, with $8.12 million in average player earnings. Manchester United, Liverpool, Club Atletico de Madrid, and Arsenal follow, with $8.02 million, $7.25 million, $7.04 million, and $6.27 million, respectively. Statistics show that four out of the ten highest-paid football teams play in the English Premier League.

