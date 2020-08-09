See Benefits of Clove: How To Make Clove Tea For Weight Loss, Immunity And Diabetes Management

The blackish/brown, aromatic pod has been a staple ingredient of our Ayurvedic Kadhas, and there are reasons aplenty why you should start including the wonder spice in your daily preparations too! Photo credit : Indiatimes.

In India, where you need no excuse to grab a cup of tea, it becomes very important for us to be mindful of the ingredients used. Tea in itself makes for a very healthy beverage, but the moment you throw in sugar cubes, it starts to lose out on nutrition. Thankfully, there are many ways you can ‘healthify’ the tea drinking experience for you. And you need not even look further than your personal kitchen cabinet! Yes, you heard us. Our pantry is stocked with a range of spices that are packed with a number of benefits. Cloves, for instance, is one such spice. The blackish/brown, aromatic pod has been a staple ingredient of our Ayurvedic Kadha, and there are reasons aplenty why you should start including the wonder spice in your daily preparations too!

Health Benefits Of Clove:

• Cloves are replete with powerful antioxidants that help fight free radical damage and boost our immunity.

• The oil obtained from clove is a good source of a compound called eugenol. The strong germicidal properties of clove help combat toothache, sore gums and ulcers.

• Cloves are also enriched with antiseptic, antiviral and antimicrobial properties. The anti-inflammatory compounds help heal sore throats, cold and cough and headache.

• The eugenol present in clove helps ease digestion; healthy digestion is key to effective weight loss. Clove also helps rev up metabolism naturally.

• By fighting free radical activity, cloves may also help give you a beautiful skin.

• The winter spice may also help regulate blood sugar levels. A study published in Journal Natural Medicine, examined the hypoglycaemic effects of cloves on diabetic rats and found promising results.

One effective way to reap benefits of cloves is by brewing it in tea.

Here’s how you can make clove tea:

Grind 1 tablespoon of whole cloves.

In a pan, add a cup of water, then add the cloves and bring it to boil.

Let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

Let it cool, strain, and serve.

If you want, you can mix a teaspoon of honey to make your tea sweeter. Drink this tea early in the morning for maximum benefits. Make sure you do not go overboard with the concoction. Remember, excess of anything may wreak havoc on your health. Brew yourself this aromatic tea and let us know how you like it.

