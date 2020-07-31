Sterling Bank improves services on WhatsApp

Sterling Bank Plc says it has collaborated with Clickatell, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, to introduce a personalised banking experience for existing customers and prospective account holders through WhatsApp.

The Group Head, Digital Banking at Sterling Bank, Oladipo Alabede, said this in a statement entitled ‘Sterling Bank leads with lending, investing, credit rating on WhatsApp,’” which was obtained on Thursday.

It stated that customers could now initiate bank transfers, and airtime and bill payments, check balance and BVN enquiries, as well as statement generation directly on WhatsApp with the aid of Kiki, a new personalised financial assistant.

The financial assistant also connected customers directly to customer service, making dispute resolution seamless, it added.

Designed to provide personalised service to every customer of the bank, the bank said Kiki possessed conversational intelligence and would answer questions related to personal finances once prompted.

Kiki made initiating banking transactions as easy as chatting with friends through the bank’s verified WhatsApp number, it stated.

Alabede stated, “Delivering banking on WhatsApp for instant messaging is desirous by our customers who want a reliable, convenient, and safe medium to perform basic banking transactions on their mobile devices.

“It eases the stress of moving between apps before transactions can be concluded.”

According to Alabede, WhatsApp was easy, safe, fast and secure.”

He stated, “It has improved security that prevents fraud and enables customers to have access to all their accounts.

“The service is designed for self-service registration and the customers can sign on from any location.

“The current features of the app include Sterling to Sterling and Sterling to other banks’ transfers, airtime top-up, bill payments, balance enquiry, BVN enquiry and statement generation, among others

punch

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)