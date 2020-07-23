How Mysterious Snakes, Bees Fight Boko Haram Members In Sambisa Forest – Arrested Insurgent Reveal.

Boko Haram Members Flee Sambisa Forest As Mysterious Snakes And Bees Fight Them.

Boko Haram members are reportedly fleeing Sambisa forest to areas across Borno state owing to what they they believe is spiritual attack as they are being attacked by mysterious snakes and bees.

This was revealed by one of the insurgents, Kolo Mustapha who was arrested yesterday at Mairi ward behind University of Maiduguri by members of the Civilian JTF vigilante group.

Kolo said, “most of us are fleeing because there are too many snakes and bees now in the forest. Once they bite, they disappear and the victims do not last for 24 hours. We were told that the aggrieved people who had suffered from our deadly mission, including the ghosts of some of those we killed, are the ones turning into the snake and bees.”

He added that some of their leaders have fled to Cameroon because they could easily be identified by security agents in Nigeria if they flee to any part of the country.

