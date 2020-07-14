Dead Man Forced Out Of Casket For Allegedly Refusing To Be Transported For Burial -Video

Dead Man Forced Out Of Casket For Allegedly Refusing To Be Transported For Burial (Graphic Video

IgbereTV captured the moment a dead man was forced out of his casket for allegedly refusing to be transported home for burial in Anambra State.

According to eyewitnesses, all the ambulances brought in to convey him to his hometown for burial, developed fault immediately his casket was put in them.

See video below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt6LNhOhE38

