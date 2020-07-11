See How Russians React To Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy Music – VIDEO

Hello guys, this is Tochi once again. You guys know how much I love promoting the image of Nigeria and our culture here in Russia. So today I decided to introduce Russians to Afrobeats/Nigerian music. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any Russian Music tv station play any Afrobeats seconds with the exception of Wizkid’s One Dance ft Drake.

So to I went to streets of Saint Petersburg, Russia and asked Russians to listen to Nigerian music by Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy and tell me what they like about it.

Almost all the people that indulged me liked the music and some even said it’s better than Russian Music and they wish their tv stations would play more of such songs.

Watch the video below to see their reaction and what they have to say about Nigerian music.

