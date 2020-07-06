Man Dies after Booking into Lodging with Girlfriend

A 32-year-old man was on Sunday found dead at a Lodging in Narok town, Kenya. Shocked residents milled about the lodging as Narok police officers removed his body from the building.

The deceased, identified as Edmond Parseen, was an officer at the Ministry of Industrialization.

According to the police, he booked into the lodging on Saturday, July 4, at about 6pm. He was later joined in the room by his girlfriend, police said.

In the room, police found unused condoms, alcoholic and energy drinks.

Narok North OCPD Fredrick Shiundu said the cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem is conducted.

But he said the deceased could have died as a result of alcoholic and energy drinks that he took.

The deceased’s uncle, Felix Nkoyo, said the deceased was unreachable on his mobile since Friday only for him to learn that he had died.

He revealed that the woman he was with was their neighbour although their affair wasn’t public.

Police took the body to Narok County Hospital mortuary as investigations begin.

The police have since taken her into custody as investigations commence.