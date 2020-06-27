Early Payment Discount Funding At Teesside University – UK 2020 ( Apply Here)
The Teesside University – UK is awarding the Early Payment Discount Funding to Applicants who needs financial assistance in studying for a degree program at the Institution. Teesside University will provide the £500 discount if pay your fee prior to enrolment in the first year of study only.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Foundation, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Research
Value of Award: £500
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must meet have a high school certificate or undergraduate degree from a recognized university.
- Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.
- Applicants must be International Students
Application Process: Interested applicants must take admission in Foundation, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, & Research at the university. After that, they should apply for this opportunity.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
