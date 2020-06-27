Early Payment Discount Funding At Teesside University – UK 2020 ( Apply Here)

The Teesside University – UK is awarding the Early Payment Discount Funding to Applicants who needs financial assistance in studying for a degree program at the Institution. Teesside University will provide the £500 discount if pay your fee prior to enrolment in the first year of study only.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Foundation, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Research

Value of Award: £500

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet have a high school certificate or undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Applicants must be International Students

Application Process: Interested applicants must take admission in Foundation, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, & Research at the university. After that, they should apply for this opportunity.

