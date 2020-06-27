2020 International Mosaic Award At Calvin University – USA (Apply Here)

The Calvin University – USA is offering the International Mosaic Award to high achieving applicants who are seeking to study for a degree program with the help of Financial Bursaries.

At this university, students can learn the unique content of the course, which will be helpful for their future career in any field of study. They also enhance students knowledge, both academically and practically.

Application Deadline: August 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $4,000

Number of Awards: 5

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International citizens

must be International citizens Applicants must meet with a Student Success Specialist twice per semester

Applicants must submit their TOEFL and IELTS test scores.

Application Process: To be considered for the opportunity, Applicants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After being registered, applicants can complete the application form for this grant.

Visit The Official Website For More Information