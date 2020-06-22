Chad Republic Requests Electricity Supply from Nigeria

The request was presented by the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Saleh Chachaimi, during a visit to the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman in Abuja.

While describing the need as pressing, the ambassador stressed the historical and economic value of connecting Chad to Nigeria’s electricity grid as a means of continued collaboration between the countries.

Reacting to the request, Engr. Mamman welcomed the development, stressing that it would help in enhancing the long existing relations between the two countries.

He said the request came at the best time as he reassured the Chadian envoy that Nigeria would evaluate it within the various projects under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) for possible integration of the request.

“I, therefore, direct the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) whose representatives are part of this meeting, to come up with a business case and implementation modalities. Based on that, we will write to the Presidency to secure all the necessary approvals,” Engr. Mamman said.

The minister also approved the request to host his counterpart from the Republic of Chad for a technical analysis of the request.

He further informed the Chadian delegation that currently, Nigeria has bilateral contracts for supplying electricity to Niger Republic and Benin Republic which has been ongoing for decades.

Engr. Mamman also noted that under the framework of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) objective of promoting power exchange among ECOWAS member states, the Republics of Benin, Burkina-Faso, Niger and Nigeria are building an 875 kilometre 330 kilovolt power transmission line, the “North Core Transmission line”.

