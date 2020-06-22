Actress Toyin Abraham Goes Hard On Fans Who Hacked Her Film On Netflix

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has come for her fans who claimed they hacked the Netflix app to download her film for free on the platform. In a Twitter post over the weekend, the actress urged her fans to access her new movie, Elevator Baby, for which she won the Best Actress Award at the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), on the app.

“Have you seen #ElevatorBaby on Netflix? If not, you are on a long thing…,” she wrote.

The fan, with username, @Alganiyu01, then boasted that he hadn’t already downloaded the movie.

He tweeted:-

“I don download am sef. So interesting. Wonderful job…”

But Toyin was not impressed, she replied,

“Yinmu oniro, download something that is on Netflix.”

To another fan with username, @Vybezwurld, who boasted that he had hacked the Netflix systems, she warned:-

“Use your mouth and hand to put yourself in trouble. Olori nla.”

Comedian, AY Makun, had also complained on how his new movie Merry Men 2 was hacked on the Netflix app.

He felt disappointed that fans are not only downloading the movie illegally, they are also sharing for others to download.

He wrote:-

“It would have been okay to hack or access Merry Men 2 as a criminal that u are, but sharing the link on social media and asking everyone to go download it outside d licenced Netflix platform is criminal. Do note that as u bring down d hustle of another man, urs will never grow,” he tweeted.