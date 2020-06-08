Woman Bought ‘Filtered’ Nose Mask but did not Expect what she found Inside – Photo

A Twitter user has shared photos of the “filtered” nose mask sold to her for 400 Naira a piece. The nose mask was sold in a plastic package so there was no way she could have known what was inside until she opened it.

When she did, she found a nose mask layered with a panty liner.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “See the nose mask they sold for #400, they said because it is filtered. please is this nose mask or pant liner.”