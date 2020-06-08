New Zealand Mum addicted to Coca Cola Dies after Drinking Two litres EVERY DAY

The partner of a New Zealand woman who died at just 34 years of age says she drank two litres of Coca Cola a day. Amy Louise Thorpe, from the South Island city of Invercargill, was addicted to the popular fizzy drink, he told a coroner holding an inquest into her death.

The mum-of-three died of an epileptic seizure two years ago.

Her consumption of the caffeine-laden beverages were considered as potential factors in the hearing probing her death, reports Stuff.

The inquest was told the young woman drank two litres of Coke almost every day, and additionally consumed up to a litre of energy drinks daily too.

She was found unresponsive in her Invercargill home on December, 4, 2018.

Findings delivered this week say her soft drink consumption may have contributed to her death.

Samples of Ms Thorpe’s blood and urine analysed after her death reportedly uncovered the presence of caffeine and nicotine.

A report released by Coroner David Robinson said she smoked around 80 grams (2.8oz) of tobacco a week.

He noted she had a history of epilepsy and was up to date with her medication, but her most recent seizure had been just three days before her death.

Ms Thorpe also suffered from depression, anxiety and sleep apnoea, the report said.

Mr Robinson’s report said she had a raised body-mass index and a history of gestational diabetes.

Ms Thorpe’s partner described her as being “addicted” to Coca-Cola.

He told police his partner consumed advising police consumed on average two litres a day, along with around 500ml to1 litre of Mother branded energy drink a day.

A friend, Madonna Bresolini-Meikle? provided a statement to police.

According to Stuff she said: “Amy had more energy drinks a day than people have coffee. She enjoyed her V drinks and Coke”.

The coroner considering her death referenced research linking high caffeine energy drinks to seizures in adults.

A neurologist consulted for the inquest added that research on the phenomenon was divided and described the data as “lacking.”

He said some studies suggesting caffeine intake could increase seizure susceptibility, while others found it could potentially protect against them.

However caffeine was also shown to inhibit anti-seizure drugs commonly used to manage epilepsy, such as Topiramate, he added.