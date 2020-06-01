Seattle Cop Removes Colleague’s Knee from Protester’s Neck – VIDEO

A video of a cop removing the knee of his colleague from a protester’s neck has gone viral after being shared online.

The incident which occurred in Seattle on Saturday May 30, has been described as a life-saving act as many recalled how a similar incident led to the death of George Floyd which has set off series of protests in the United States.

It has also been likened to cops checking cops and one of the most graphic and useful lessons from the sad death of Floyd.

Here is the video below;