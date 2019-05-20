See What A Girl Did To Her Phone After She Was Caught Cheating – watch

A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to express his anger after he caught his girlfriend cheating on him.

According to the man identified as Isaiah Chidiebere, who took to a popular group on the platform, he was checking through her phone when he found out she has been cheating with 2 other guys.But while he waited for her to explain the incriminating chats he allegedly saw on her WhatsApp, she grabbed the phone from him and smashed it on the floor, breaking it into pieces.

He wrote:

Today I went through my girls phone to my amazement I discovered that she’s been cheating on me with 2 other guys! I confronted her to explain the several messages I saw on her WhatsApp, she snatched the phone from me and smashed it so hard on the wall.

And now he is confused about what to do about the relationship as he claimed they have been dating eachother for 2 years now.

I’m just wondering what to do about this relationship. Kindly advise

Edit: We’ve been dating for the past 2 years.

