I Withdrew $10m Just To Look At It – Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man who spoke at Mo Ibrahim governance weekend ongoing in Abidjan, disclosed that he once withdrew $10m just to look at it.The Billionaire who disclosed that he knew he was rich on paper but had to convince himself that he was indeed rich, said he drove to a bank, withdrew $10 million, took it home, put it on his bed, looked at it, and returned it back to the bank the following day.

“The way it is that when you first start business, your target is to make your first million. Fine, I did that,” Dangote told Mo Ibrahim.

“After a year or so, I realised that I had much more, and I said ok, fine, all these numbers are just written numbers. One day I went to a bank, and at that time, there were no restrictions, and I wrote a cheque and cashed $10m from the bank and put it in the boot of my vehicle, and I went home and I opened it and I looked at $10m and I said ‘now I believe I have money’.”

Here is the video below;

