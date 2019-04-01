 Posted in Jobs

2019 Executive Trainee Program at Venture Garden Group (VGG) – Apply

   April 1, 2019  Leave a comment

Venture Garden Group (VGG) is a leading provider of innovative, data-driven, end-to-end technology platforms addressing reconciliation and payment processing inefficiencies across multiple sectors of the African economy. Our mission is to transform Africa by using innovative technologies to solve real socio-economic challenges in impact sectors critical to sustainable economic development.

Executive Trainee Program

  • Job TypeFull Time
  • QualificationBA/BSc/HND
  • LocationLagos
  • Job FieldGeneral   Graduate Jobs

Description

  • This is an 18-month programme targeted at building tech savvy business leaders with divers skills for mid-level managerial positions within Venture Garden Group.

Eligibility

  • Age: 21-27 years

Work Experience:

  • 2 years post University experience.

Method of Application

Applicants should forward their CV to: careers@venturegardengroup.com with the subject: “ETP Application”

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
READ  Federal Road Safety Corps Recruitment 2018/2019 - Apply Now

Author: 244OgeKweFoli153

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *