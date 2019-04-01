2019 Executive Trainee Program at Venture Garden Group (VGG) – Apply

Venture Garden Group (VGG) is a leading provider of innovative, data-driven, end-to-end technology platforms addressing reconciliation and payment processing inefficiencies across multiple sectors of the African economy. Our mission is to transform Africa by using innovative technologies to solve real socio-economic challenges in impact sectors critical to sustainable economic development.
Executive Trainee Program
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- LocationLagos
- Job FieldGeneral Graduate Jobs
Description
- This is an 18-month programme targeted at building tech savvy business leaders with divers skills for mid-level managerial positions within Venture Garden Group.
Eligibility
- Age: 21-27 years
Work Experience:
- 2 years post University experience.
Method of Application
Applicants should forward their CV to: careers@venturegardengroup.com with the subject: “ETP Application”
(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)