2019 Executive Trainee Program at Venture Garden Group (VGG) – Apply

Venture Garden Group (VGG) is a leading provider of innovative, data-driven, end-to-end technology platforms addressing reconciliation and payment processing inefficiencies across multiple sectors of the African economy. Our mission is to transform Africa by using innovative technologies to solve real socio-economic challenges in impact sectors critical to sustainable economic development.

Executive Trainee Program

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Location Lagos

Lagos Job Field General Graduate Jobs

Description

This is an 18-month programme targeted at building tech savvy business leaders with divers skills for mid-level managerial positions within Venture Garden Group.

Eligibility

Age: 21-27 years

Work Experience:

2 years post University experience.

Method of Application

Applicants should forward their CV to: careers@venturegardengroup.com with the subject: “ETP Application”

