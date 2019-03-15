Graduate Training Program at Rainoil Oil and Gas Company -Apply Here

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream oil and gas company. A prominent player in the Nigerian industry, the company’s operations span across the downstream value chain i.e. Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution and Retail Sales. Our primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (DPK).

Graduate Training Program

Qualifications

Minimum of a second-class upper degree (2:1) or HND upper credit with a master’s degree from a Nigerian or foreign institution in any field of study

Not more than 26 years old by December 2019

Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Must be fluent in English

Intermediate proficiency level in Microsoft Suite applications

No work experience is required

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Rainoil Oil and Gas Company career website on careers.rainoil.com.ng to apply

