Graduate Training Program at Rainoil Oil and Gas Company -Apply Here

   March 15, 2019

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream oil and gas company. A prominent player in the Nigerian industry, the company’s operations span across the downstream value chain i.e. Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution and Retail Sales. Our primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (DPK).

Graduate Training Program

  • Job TypeFull Time
  • QualificationBA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA
  • LocationLagos
  • Job FieldGraduate Jobs   Oil and Gas / Energy

Job ID: RO-00041

Qualifications

  • Minimum of a second-class upper degree (2:1) or HND upper credit with a master’s degree from a Nigerian or foreign institution in any field of study

Qualifications and Experience

  • Not more than 26 years old by December 2019
  • Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
  • Must be fluent in English
  • Intermediate proficiency level in Microsoft Suite applications
  • No work experience is required

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Rainoil Oil and Gas Company career website on careers.rainoil.com.ng to apply

