Graduate Training Program at Rainoil Oil and Gas Company -Apply Here

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream oil and gas company. A prominent player in the Nigerian industry, the company’s operations span across the downstream value chain i.e. Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution and Retail Sales. Our primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (DPK).
Graduate Training Program
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
- LocationLagos
- Job FieldGraduate Jobs Oil and Gas / Energy
Job ID: RO-00041
Qualifications
- Minimum of a second-class upper degree (2:1) or HND upper credit with a master’s degree from a Nigerian or foreign institution in any field of study
- Not more than 26 years old by December 2019
- Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
- Must be fluent in English
- Intermediate proficiency level in Microsoft Suite applications
- No work experience is required
Interested and qualified? Go to Rainoil Oil and Gas Company career website on careers.rainoil.com.ng to apply
