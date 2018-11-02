Scholarships are currently provided to international students who have demonstrated their passion for learning and loyalty to Australian education by successfully completing an AQF-recognized course or program at an Australian higher education institution prior to commencing their degree at the University of Adelaide, Australia.

This scholarship program provides a tuition fee waiver of the scholarship value for the duration indicated in the scholarship award letter for study at the University of Adelaide. The scholarships do not cover the costs of visas, Overseas Student Health Cover, travel, accommodation, living expenses, books and study materials or any other expenses associated with living in Adelaide or study at the University of Adelaide.Applications Deadline: Scholarships are open throughout the year but applicants are encouraged to finalise their admissions process as early as possible to allow enough time for them to apply for a visa and prepare for their studies.

Eligible Countries: International (except Australia and New Zealand).

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: The scholarship offers a 25% tuition fee reduction for the minimum standard full-time duration of the scholar’s chosen undergraduate or postgraduate degree.

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship, you must:

Either be an alumni (graduate) of an AQF-recognised Australian Higher Education institution or (b) have recently successfully completed an AQF-recognized Higher Education institution prior to commencing your degree at the University of Adelaide;

Have a University of Adelaide offer of admission (full offer or conditional offer) as a full-fee-paying international student;

Be proficient in English Language.

How To Apply: It is not necessary to apply for the 2019 University of Adelaide Higher Education Scholarship because this scholarship will be automatically awarded to students who meet the eligibility requirements and scholarship closing date requirements. Scholarship recipients will be notified by email within two weeks of finalizing their acceptance process.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

