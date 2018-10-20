British High Commission Ongoing Recruitment – Apply Here

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds.

We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Deputy IT Support Officer

Ref Id: 18/18 ABJ

Location: Abuja

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Permanent

Start Date: 1st December 2018

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Technology, Information and Digital Transformation

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

The main purpose of this role is to assist the IT support Officers in ensuring the smooth running of IT services across Nigeria British High Commission, and its state offices.

The jobholder will perform IT Support Officer (ITSO) duties with a very busy IT section that provides support to not only Abuja but a number of state offices.

The successful applicant will therefore need to demonstrate strong IT skills, balancing and prioritising the workload, have excellent communications skills and very good attention to detail.

Main Purpose of Job

This is a particularly busy period for the section with a number of software and hardware deployments ongoing.

The successful applicant will therefore need to demonstrate strong IT skills, balancing and prioritising the workload; have excellent communications skills and very good attention to detail.

The main purpose of this role is to assist the IT support Officers in ensuring the smooth running of IT services across Nigeria British High Commission, and its state offices.

The jobholder will perform IT Support Officer (ITSO) duties for staff.

The intern will be joining a very busy IT section that provides support to not only Abuja but a number of state offices.

Roles and Responsibilities

Prepare monthly budget forecasts

Assist Information Management officer (IMO) in completing the Information Asset Register for Post

Lead and supervise projects within the team

Manage echo extension licenses (assignment to new users etc)

Troubleshoot and resolve non-FCO connections and systems (dirty broadband, managed Wi-Fi issues, standalone computers etc.)

Setting up access and permission to shared folders, SharePoint and distribution lists

Purchase and setup FCO/DFID Smartphones

Disposal of old/redundant IT equipment in line with disposal policy.

Policy adherence: Ensure all laptop/desktop users read and sign the security operating procedures and other usage policies

Updating of SharePoint sites

Managing room booking portal and setting up IT equipment for events and meetings

Delivering capacity building for staff to use IT software and equipment.

Any other ad-hoc duties

Provide support to IHMG users and respond to requests sent to the IT helpdesk

Proactively liaise with all sections to identify new arrivals in order to set them up on the system

Escalation of connectivity issues to ISPs and Telcos

Build Laptops/desktops

Ensure video conferencing facilities are in good working order

Provide support to remote workers (Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Kano)

Conduct IT asset inventory and carry our stock returns twice a year

Support and management of Security Bulk SMS systems

Liaise with procurement team to manage the technical aspects of contracts with MTN and Airtel.

Monitor stock levels, procurement for the section and proper accounting of spend on portals

Liaise with team lead for yearly budget planning and forecasting

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Previous experience in using Windows 10

Microsoft Office 2016

Basic LAN/WAN configuration, Office 365, Internet and Intranet, IP Telephony and IT Helpdesk Support

Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

ITIL certification

Required Competencies:

Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Starting Salary

N438, 934.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

Additional Information

Please complete the Application Form in full as the information provided is used during screening. Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.

The British High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.

Employees recruited locally by the British High Commission in Abuja are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Nigeria.

All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in the country of the vacancy with the correct visa/work permit status or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit.

The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to: Obtain the relevant permit Pay fees for the permit Make arrangements to relocate Meet the costs to relocation

The British High Commission does not sponsor visas/work permits except where it may be local practice to do so.

Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount.

Information about the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Competency Framework can be found on this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/civil-service-competency-framework Please note: AA=A1, AO=A2, EO=B3, HEO=C4, SEO=C5

Reference checking and security clearances will be conducted on successful candidates.

Please log into your profile on the application system on a regular basis to review the status of your application.

Application Deadline 31st October, 2018.

