Nigerian Air Force Nationwide Recruitment For Direct Short Services Cadet – Apply Here

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), invites application from suitable qualified graduates and post graduates for training as

Title: Direct Short Services Cadet

Location: NationwideEligibility

All applicants must be Nigerians, not less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female.

Applicants should be between 22 and 30 years by 30 September, 2019 (22-35 for Consultants).

Qualifications

Interested applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree with second class Upper division or HND with Upper credit in the following fields:

Accounting, Sociology, Criminology, Psychology, Mass Communication, Public Relations, Journalism, Television and Film Production, History, Economics, Marketing, Purchasing and Supply, Business Management, Music/Instrument Technology, Arts, Sports, Theology, Arabic & Islamic Studies.

Law: Criminal, Constitutional, Procurement, Land and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Languages: French, German, Russian, Mandarin and Arabic.

Engineering: Software, Network, Computer, Electrical/Electronic, Mechanical, Chemical, Satellite Communication, Satellite Control, Satellite Ground Station, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Aeronautical. Database/Network Administration, Web Developing, Network & Cyber Security, IT Robotics, GISfRemote Sensing, Satellite Image Analyst, Data Telecommunication, Intelligence and Security Studies.

Geography, Cartography, Astronomy, Cosmology, MET, ATCO and Fire, Chemistry, Statistics/Record Analyst, Biochemistry, Biology, Physics, Mathematics, Nutrition, Lab Tech.

Medical Consultants: General Surgeons, Physicians, Pediatricians, Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Anaesthetists, Nursing, Pharmacy, Biomedical Engineering, Dental Techs/Therapists, Dietetics, Medical Laboratory, Medical Records, Optometry, Preventive Health, Clinical Psychology, Radiography, Physical & Health, Health Education & Human Kinetics, Vet Medicine.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

Guidelines

Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online

Applicants are to print out the under listed documents after completion of application online: Local Government Indigeneship Form. Attestation Form. Acknowledgment Form. Serving Military personnel are to note that documents (forms) listed above are not applicable to them, however the special attestation form is to be filled by their current Unit Commander.



Application Portal Opens 19th October, 2018

Application Deadline 16th November, 2018.

Note

Zonal Enlistment Exercise will hold from 7-21 December 2018.

Multiple online application will be disqualified.

NAF online Registration and all other enlistment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.

The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph of the signee. The signee is also to endorse his name and signature on the back of his passport photograph and that of the applicant.

For further information see the instruction page on the website or call the following support lines: 09064145533, 08043440802 and 09055840142 or e-mail: careers@airforce.mil.ng

(Visited 8 times, 7 visits today)