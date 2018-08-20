Career Opportunities at The BBC World Service – Apply Now

The BBC is an international multimedia broadcaster on radio, TV, online and social networks with a weekly global audience of 320 million.

As part of an historic and exciting expansion of BBC Africa, the BBC World Service is launching new TV, radio and digital content for audiences in Africa. The new investment by the BBC World Service in Africa aims to increase its reach and impact among audiences by creating Africa-focused content to be delivered by our growing network of broadcast partners across the continent.Reporter, Health

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldMedia / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

We are looking for a Reporter with excellent spoken English to work in a new Africa Health Unit and launch new health and lifestyle video and TV products for African audiences.

All BBC Africa Health Journalists work across platforms on Television, and digital video production. They will also work across multimedia websites with a focus on digital video, text, interactivity and radio services. The Reporter will plan and produce packages for TV and video as well as arrange for guests to appear on our output.

Role Responsibilities

To compile and present engaging content offering new perspectives and deeper exploration of Health stories, interviews, profiles and digital content.

To plan, structure, write and produce content for use on TV, Digital and Radio and to develop treatments of the highest quality and with journalism at the heart.

To pitch original stories with both TV and digital treatments, making sure that they work for online, social and TV platforms.

To work closely with the BBC Africa teams in London, Dakar, Nairobi and other locations. To have a good working relationship with Health departments within the BBC, all BBC Africa Services, external organisations and independent production companies.

To prepare edited material either working in a self-op environment or with a craft editor to produce inserts and packages for the various outlets such as Health TV features, News bulletins, Online or social.

To find and brief contributors for live and edited stories and interview them for broadcast.

To develop original ideas for digital content and create engaging blogs and vlogs for BBC online sites.

To alert Editors to breaking news and be ready to file accurate, immediate on-the-spot reports.

The Ideal Candidate

The successful candidate will be fluent in written and spoken English.

An ability to communicate effectively in a Nigerian language would be advantageous.

You will have a strong journalistic background with evidence of working in a reporting role.

A good broadcasting voice is essential.

Experience of reporting on regional, political and economic issues is important and you will be able to demonstrate a wide range of contacts for interview purposes.

You will have a good knowledge of what works on TV and digital platforms within the market, a proven track record of coming up with ideas and seeing them through to delivery, ideally in a creative or media environment.

It is essential that you have exceptional knowledge of health and lifestyle, in particular stories that appeal to an African audience and excellent contacts.

go to method of application »

Broadcast Journalist (Multimedia), Health

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldMedia / Advertising / Branding

Job Reference: BBC/TP/900558/25748

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Contract Type: Permanent – Full Time

Job Category: Journalism

Reports To: Near News (Health) Editor, BBC Africa

The Job

All BBC Africa Health Journalists work across platforms on Television, and digital video production.

They will also work across multimedia websites with a focus on digital video, text, interactivity and radio services.

The Multimedia Journalists will work as part of the editorial/production team in Lagos for BBC Africa Health and Lifestyle and will meet the BBC’s high editorial standards.

They will be responsible for the clear and engaging reporting or presentation of the weekly programme.

On a daily basis they will report to a Senior Journalist. Shift work will be required which could include early/late shifts, weekends and public holidays.

Responsibilities

Our Multimedia Journalists are responsible for all aspects of health and lifestyle output including the production and presentation of live and recorded content, reporting, presenting, script-writing, packaging, translating, and compiling TV programmes.

Multimedia Journalists produce accurate, informed and interesting news and programming. They are versatile with proven journalistic skills or equivalent experience, good on-screen presence and broadcast voice, energy, creativity, flexibility and an in-depth understanding of the news, politics, culture and social issues relevant to an African audience.

In addition, all of our journalists are involved in creating digital video for our website and social platforms, and writing for our website. They work on social platforms also to promote our content and engage with our audiences. First class communication is essential.

Main Duties

To report, present, research, write, translate, edit and adapt stories or programme material for BBC Africa Health and Lifestyle TV, radio and online audiences.

To offer original and creative ideas for multimedia content. To suggest new angles on existing stories and to put forward stories not yet covered.

To work with graphic designers to produce creative and original graphics sequences.

To maintain professional journalistic standards of accuracy, impartiality and fair dealing and adhering to the BBC’s Editorial guidelines.

To be responsible for a moving story, amending and updating material as required. To be able to freshen a story.

To be responsible for studio production of live and pre-recorded programmes. To respond to breaking stories whilst on air and to resolve technical difficulties.

To tell stories in a compelling manner and capture human endeavour and connection, which appeals to audiences.

After training, to be able to use a range of digital equipment and technology to research, write, assemble, edit and deliver programmes and content.

To ensure that BBC Editorial values and guidelines and all relevant legal and copyright requirements are met, asking for the support of managers in cases of difficulty or doubt.

To work closely with other parts of the BBC including other African language teams, BBC reporters and producers across BBC departments.

All journalists may be required to work with or move to other programme teams on a multi-media basis and to have the ability to work across a range of skills.

Essential Knowledge, Skills And Experience

Fluent in written and spoken English and preferably any other Nigerian language.

A good knowledge of what works on TV and digital platforms within the market.

Proven track record of coming up with ideas and seeing them through to delivery, ideally in a creative or media environment.

Exceptional knowledge of health and lifestyle, in particular stories that appeal to an African audience and excellent contacts.

Relevant experience as a journalist, both in originating material and editing the work of others, is highly desirable.

Ability to write scripts and adapt with accuracy, clarity and style appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media.

An excellent broadcasting voice and strong reporting skills with the ability to perform with flair.

A demonstrable interest in working in a multimedia environment and in encouraging audience involvement.

A demonstrable interest in new media and how to exploit it for the BBC’s purposes.

Good keyboard/computer skills and the ability to acquire technical skills and to operate technical equipment.

An understanding of the BBC Africa’s distinctive news agenda and a wider interest in the strategy of the BBC as a whole.

Desirable:

First-hand experience of handling cameras and shooting video for professional purposes.

Competencies

The following competencies (behaviours and characteristics) have been identified as key to success in the job. Successful candidates are expected to demonstrate these competencies:

Editorial Judgement – demonstrates balanced and objective judgement based on a thorough understanding of BBC editorial guidelines, target audience, programme and department objectives. Makes the right editorial decisions, taking account of conflicting views where necessary.

Commitment to the BBC and the BBC Africa strategy – demonstrates an interest and willingness to help the BBC achieve its objectives in the target area. Creative Thinking – able to transform creative ideas into practical reality. Can look at existing situations and problems in novel ways and come up with creative solutions.

Planning and organisation – able to think ahead in order to establish and efficient and

appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Communication – able to get one’s message understood clearly by adopting a range of styles, tools and techniques appropriate to the audience and the nature of the information.

Influencing and persuading – able to present sound and well-reasoned arguments to convince others. Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behaviour change.

Managing relationships and team working – able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works co-operatively with others to be part of a team, as opposed to working separately or competitively.

Resilience – manages personal effectiveness by managing emotions in the face of pressure, setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Demonstrates an approach to work that is characterised by commitment, motivation and energy.

Flexibility – adapts and works effectively with a variety of situations, individuals or groups. Able to understand and appreciate different and opposing perspectives on an issue, to adapt an approach as the requirements of a situation change, and to change or easily accept changes in one’s own organisation or job requirements

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)