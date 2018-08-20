Career Opportunities at MTN Nigeria ( 5 Positions) – Apply Now

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable.

Field Activation Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldMedia / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

To develop strategy and drive acquisition of MFS customers through Field activation.

Propose effective route-to-market options in implementation of all defined strategies for customer activation & retention.

To manage and monitor customer activation and provide basic enablement for smooth operations across all regions /cross functional units.

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Plan and manage supplier relationship with Distribution Company and customer relationships.

Collaborate cross functionally – NWG, Marketing, Enterprise Solution, CR, in the regional and territorial engine rooms to ensure commercial alignment in achieving the objectives of revenue, profitability & market share in the sub-region.

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Coordinate, coach and influence external partners and essential support departments across MTNN’s business units to deliver a seamless pre-sales and post-sales service experience.

Execute the retail strategy in the territory to achieve the objective of retail expansion, dominance, mind share and loyalty in the region.

Identify, create and execute Communal & Goodwill events and sponsorship initiatives in the region to drive affinity and localization of the MTN brand in the region.

Research and provide feedback reports on competitor activity, network quality, peculiar market situations and any issues affecting the marketing of MTNN products in the region.

Achieve BTL visibility objectives across all outlet types and category in the region through the effective planning and execution of merchandising.

Review analysis of regional marketing surveys on current and new product concepts and recommend future product development within the region.

Develop and execute territory specific trade marketing initiatives to ensure achievement of the business objectives in the region.

Develop and manage profitable and sustainable partnerships to achieve our data device and mobile money objectives in the territory.

Ensure standard look and feel across all MTN retail outlet types in the territory

Ensure effective communication of the MTN brand and proposition at the retail layer of the distribution channel

Assist in establishing and maintaining consistent corporate image throughout product lines, promotional materials, and events.

Co-ordinate the presence and relationship of MTNN with stakeholders and policy makers at the Regional levels.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions.

Regional and national travel

Experience & Training

First degree in any related discipline

MBA from a reputable local/ International institution an advantage

Minimum of 6 years’ experience which includes:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising/managing others

Experience working in a medium to large organization

Marketing experience within an FMCG environment an advantage

Experience in the telecommunications industry and/or banking industry an advantage

Training:

Telecommunication Fundamentals

Basic GSM

MS office and common business applications

Strategic management / decision making

Effective leadership and human capital management

Minimum qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, B.Sc, BTech or HND.

Mobile Financial Services, Regional Operations

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience6 years

LocationDelta, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers

Job FieldICT / Computer

Locations: Kano, Asaba, Lagos, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt

Job Descriptions

To implement the MFS business objectives within the region, through the development and implementation of innovative marketing and trade initiatives.

Co-ordinate execution of Regional MFS marketing strategies to drive MTNN’s value and growth aspirations.

Propose effective route-to-market options in implementation of all defined strategies for Customer, Agent &Merchants

To plan and manage the distribution of financial services and products through MTNN channels

Drive efficiency and effectiveness of customer education & agent distribution in driving the financial inclusion objective

Co-ordinate execution of Regional trade marketing strategies to drive growth aspirations in the financial services space, invariably MTNN’s value.

Generate customer insights/financial services needs of various segments within the region

Training needs of the agents and coordinate the implementation of training interventions with the agencies in the Region.

Liaise with MFS management to identify and attend to specific Customer/distributor / channel needs, and resolve problems

Demonstrate a clear understanding of statutes and regulations related to business operations in Nigeria, financial institutions and the telecommunications sector

Drive BTL visibility as the custodian across all facets of the MTN business in the regions

Carry out end to end successful implementation of “segment specific” acquisition, retention and loyalty initiatives, in the regions, in line with the broad initiatives deployed at the centre

Liaise with other relevant Departments (Marketing, Segments (MFS), Regional Sales team, GeoMarketing etc) to ensure the recruitment and transactional process is uninterrupted and targets are achieved.

Drive strategy implementation through the use of regional agency

Execute the MFS Strategy in the territory to achieve the business objectives, mind share and loyalty in the region.

Assist the central department in conducting demand planning, forecast product performance, develop budgets for the upcoming year and implement plans to achieve the desired targets

Develop and execute territory specific initiatives and manage profitable and sustainable partnerships to ensure achievement of the mobile money business objectives in the region.

Initiate trade promotional activities to achieve push and pull effects for financial services products and services and implement customer & channel reward and recognition initiatives.

Review and analyse operations and performance to determine what is required to achieve sales target and ensure these are put in place

Ensure effective communication of the MFS services to customers, agents & merchants within the region

Collaborate cross functionally –S&D, Marketing, CR, GeoMarketing and NWG in the regional and territorial engine rooms to ensure commercial alignment in achieving the objectives of revenue, profitability & market share in the sub-region.

Provide input in the deployment of BTL visibility across all outlet types and category in the region and also ensure standard look and feel across the outlets, through the effective planning and execution of merchandising.

Co-ordinate the presence and relationship of MTNN with stakeholders and policy makers at the Regional levels

Assist in establishing and maintaining consistent corporate image throughout product lines, promotional materials, and events.

Co-ordinate the presence and relationship of MFS with stakeholders and policy makers at the Regional levels.

Develop and manage profitable and sustainable partnerships to achieve ALL MFS objectives in the territory.

Achieve BTL visibility objectives across all outlet types and category in the region through the effective planning and execution of merchandising.

Review analysis of regional marketing surveys on current and new product concepts and recommend future product development within the region.

Develop and execute territory specific MFS trade marketing initiatives to ensure achievement of the business objectives in the region.

Drive the integration of MFS strategy within all relevant MTNN Channels in the region

Monitor and prepare periodic report on sales performance, profitability, operator performance trend and generate periodic channel assessment reports for channel performance review.

Ensure standard look and feel across all MFS retail outlet types in the territory

Ensure effective communication of the MFS proposition at the customer & retail layer of the distribution channel

Assist in establishing and maintaining consistent corporate image throughout product lines, promotional materials, and events.

Research and provide feedback reports on competitor activity, network quality, peculiar market situations and any issues affecting the marketing of MFS financial products and services in the region.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions.

Regional and national travel

Experience & Training

First degree in any related discipline

Possession of a Master’s degree may be an advantage

Minimum – 6 years’ experience in sales or marketing management portfolio, which includes 2 years management experience.

Marketing management experience within the telecommunications, FMCG’s or Financial service industry

Minimum Qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND

Analyst, Performance Analysis and Reporting (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

To ensure growth in MTNN’s base in line with the strategic business objectives

Propose effective route-to-market options in implementation of all defined strategies for customer retention.

To manage and monitor customer SIM Card Registration across all regions and provide basic enablement for smooth operations across cross functional units.

Prepare MFS reports, develop forecasts and make fact-based recommendations to management for improved profitability

Perform data and trend analysis of all revenue generating transactions, commissions, targeted campaigns within Mobile financial services

Participate in developing quarterly reforecasts and annual plans and ensure relevant business rules are applied in the budget process and forecasting scenarios for MFS

Provide analytical commentary to support the analysis, risk assessments and forecasts

Analyze market and economic conditions in order to develop metrics to measure performance and drive profitable growth

Accumulate and maintain all MFS customer related data

Perform ad hoc analysis of business issues as needed to support the achievement of MFS goals

Deliver on key business metrics i.e. Active subscriber (RGS 30), Agent distribution, revenue, Churn, Savings, Product Performance, competitive environment and their relevant metrics as impacts Mobile financial services

Ensure that all information and data collected, stored, shared and reported are in line with MTNN Guidelines

Analyze and report special focus MFS KPIs and activities e.g. campaigns, service channels, product and services adoptions, accounts and customer profitability, customer satisfaction, etc.

Communicate detailed, accurate, timely, and easily accessible information on all MFS KPI’s (financial and non-financial)

Collaborate with IS (EDW and others) and BI to ensure reports meet specifications and made available as per SLA

Participate in developing a robust and detailed demand forecast on all services and products within Mobile financial services

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Liaise with other departments such as Finance, Information Service, Enterprise Solution and Marketing to understand their input into MFS

Gather and analyze a variety of customer and agent data for segmentation, risk assessment, campaigns etc

Liaise with IS and other departments to ensure MFS and MTNN requirements are met by the EDW

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Coordinate, coach and influence external partners and essential support departments across MTNN’s business units to deliver a seamless pre-sales and post-sales service experience., Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training

Education:

First Degree in any Financial related discipline

Fluent in English

SQL certification (Added advantage)

Experience:

3 – 7 years of experience with experience working in a medium organisation

Experience in Data Mining & Analysis tools such as (R, Toad, SAS and MS Excel)

Experience in using Business Intelligence tools for data insights generation such as (Power BI, MS Power point, MS Excel)

Good understanding of customer data analysis, propensity modelling and segmentation techniques; excellent understanding of data manipulation and interrogation techniques

Training:

Forecasting principles

Reporting

Business Performance Measurement, management and improvement

Financial/Business analysis

Telecoms market – Telecoms Fundamentals

Risk analysis and assessment fundamentals

Financial services training

Competitive analysis

Analytical Thinking

Computer & Information Technology Appreciation

Data Management

Planning & Budgeting

Planning & Organising

Quality Assurance

Financial & Banking Acumen

Marketing & Sales Acumen

Minimum Qualification

B.Sc, BA or HND.

Customer Support Partner (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldCustomer Care

Job Description

To provide first line resolution of queries and enquiries from MFS agent network nationwide

To assist first line back office support for internal and external customers relating to agent account management

Up and Cross sell MFS Services to grow spend

Taking agents through USSD process when required

Collate and forward agents numbers to be provisioned for 182

Forward and follow through agents number to be whitelisted for *502# before registration

Set up of approved MFS agents on the system

Report to the line manager any fraudulent activity noticed on agent/customer account.

Escalate issues to support teams and follow through for resolution

Participate in the generation of daily, weekly, monthly reporting and all reporting activities as the need arises

Conduct post implementation test on MFS products and service and share outcomes with relevant stakeholders for continuous product improvements

Assist in implementing effective, proactive, quality processes at the operating level that will positively impact quality and enhance agent and customer satisfaction.

Educate agents, Customer care representative on MFS products and services, functionalities, features and competitive advantage

Capture and monitor agents and partner complaints and points of improvement and ensure complaints and queries are promptly attended to and escalated appropriately

Provide first line dispute resolution between agents and customers.

Establish and maintain professional business relationship with agents to enhance MTNN’s business, image and services.

Handle all enquiries and requests from regions channel and agents, ensure resolution as well as inform all of status of their complaint, query or request and record details of contact.

Cross-functional intra and inter-departmental interface in ensuring smooth flow of MFS processes,

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Experience & Training Education:

First Degree or its equivalent in area of specialization

Fluent in English

Experience:

3 – 7 years of experience with experience working with others

Experience in account management function

Customer service experience

Experience working in a medium organization

Training:

Basic GSM

ECW fundamentals

Minimum Qualification

BA, BSc or HND

Manager, Customer Acquisition and Compliance

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldCustomer Care

Job Description

To ensure growth in MTNN’s base in line with the strategic business objectives

Propose effective route-to-market options in implementation of all defined strategies for customer retention.

To manage and monitor customer SIM Card Registration across all regions and provide basic enablement for smooth operations across cross functional units.

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing Sales & Distribution Processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Participate in the review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimization, etc.), to drive efficiency gains to ensure at least 5% reduction in Divisional budget year-on-year.

Assist department in conducting demand planning, forecast product performance, develop budgets for the upcoming year and implement plans to achieve the desired targets.

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Liaise with Network Group and monitor the provisioning of numbers, SIM Registration process across the regions, track deployment of SIM Card boxes and ensure the registration target/payment as well as reverse logistics of boxes are met periodically.

Interface with the Sales Operations Unit for prompt service delivery to customers within the regions

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Coordinate, coach and influence external partners and essential support departments across MTNN’s business units to deliver a seamless pre-sales and post-sales service experience.

Liaise continuously with internal and external stakeholders (Regional Sales Teams, Marketing, Key Accounts Managers, etc) to ensure hitch-free operations

Develop compelling business cases for investment within relevant verticals, to assist in clearly identifying return on investment and risk.

Support the development and implementation of the national sales strategy within regional channels, as well as ensure that regional targets and service levels are duly met.

Review market and channel needs and plan and manage the procurement and distribution of SIM cards, ensuring this is in line with approved business forecast.

Track and administer the procurement process of approved number range, review acquisition and deployment plans /number usage and ensure availability of numbers across the country.

Review business forecasts, track and monitor SIM procurement, SIM Card stock in channels across the regions and administer the distribution of SIM cards in line with approved plans.

Manage repair and swap process for SIM Registration kits and ensure subscriber details are up to date and correct as well as ensure the security and accessibility of the database.

Analyse target trends in trade channels within regions and monitor and prepare periodic reports on sales and distribution, SIM Card stock in channel across the regions and related trade channel activities.

Conduct competitive research, to find out competitors’ strategy for implementing acquisition and Registration within the region

Identify new markets, business within the region and act as liaison between MTNN and newly identified customers

Ensure effective management of customer acquisition and SIM Card Registration within the regions.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Coach and train the team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set targets/requirements and regularly review their training needs.

Review performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Extensive local travel as required.

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in any related discipline

Fluent in English

Master’s degree in Sales or Marketing will be an added advantage

Experience:

Minimum of 6-13 years’ experience which includes:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialization; with experience in supervising/managing others

Experience working in a medium to large organization

Relevant project management experience

Experience in customer acquisition and SIM Registration Operation in FMCG/ICT company.

Minimum qualification

BA, B.Sc or HND.

