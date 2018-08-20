Career Opportunities at First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) – Apply Now

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, First Bank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.

The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Capital Management Analyst

Job Description

The search is open to both internal and external candidates with the right skills set and track records of success and achievement.

The ideal candidate will provide support to the Group Head of Subsidiaries Finance & Capital Management in coordinating the Group’s Capital Management’s processes ensuring that all entities within the Commercial Banking Group have sufficient capital (quantity and quality) for their risks, business needs and regulatory requirements.

Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

Support in managing end-to-end capital management processes across all entities in compliance with the Group’s Capital Management’s framework.

Assist in conducting capital planning for all entities within the Commercial Banking group to ensure their risks, business requirements and regulatory requirements are met.

Assist in setting Capital Management Metric limits and triggers for all entities, by monitoring continuously the capital ratios; putting limits and triggers and generating biannual reports to the Board through BSM & FC after MANCO consideration.

Prepare and deliver quarterly and annually ICAAP reports to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Prepare and deliver annual ICAAP reports for all the African entities

Coordinate inputs from various Strategic Resource Functions (SRF) including stress-test models and results.

Coordinate the preparation of the Capital Contingency planning process for entities to resolve their prospective deficiencies in capital position.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 7 years’ relevant work experience in Banking or related Financial Services industry.

Proven track record in Capital Planning & forecasting, Capital Management & Allocation, Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process Planning (ICAAP) preparation & reporting, organizing and managing people and projects requiring collaboration with and support of multiple stakeholders.

Ability to compute and comment on risk adjustable performance measures like ROE, RORAC, RORC, SVA etc.

Proficiency in interpreting and communicating RWA impacts on Capital Planning.

Knowledge of Limits and Triggers report and other key performance indicators that affect Capital Planning.

Eligibility:

The role is open to staff on AM – DM grades.

Chief Technology Officer

Organization: Technology and Services

Description

The ideal candidate will collaborate with the various Business Units, Fintechs and software vendors in the analysis and the design of bespoke products and solutions to enhance and transform the Bank’s technology offerings.

Collaborate with business stakeholders in the development, prioritisation and execution of a multi-year technology strategy supporting the full range of business services and goals.

Serve as the Bank’s Chief Technology Architect and provide oversight responsibility for applications and software design teams and the management of business critical IT projects.

Increase the value that the Bank derives from application of new and existing technologies and accelerate innovation.

Determine IT Resource allocation, as well as plan for future projects or acquisitions, review hardware and software configurations and make suggestions for appropriate IT Resource or backup models.

Establish and direct the strategic Information Technology Plan including the enterprise architecture, demand management and other management services of technology, policies, standards and processes for business and strategic resource functions.

Qualifications

At least a first degree in any IT-related discipline with relevant certifications in technology.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience with at least 5 years in a senior management role.

Proven track record and experience in managing enterprise scale IT with key business deliverables and service level expectations.

Excellent knowledge and experience of IT Strategy formulation, Enterprise Architecture Planning and Management.

Knowledge of internationally recognized IT governance frameworks and standards.

Sound interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with other business executives.

Proven record of building and managing teams and creating an enabling environment including the ability to effectively lead, supervise, mentor, develop and evaluate staff.

Proven experience in Operational Risk Management.

Applicants who fully meet the Bank’s requirements and are considered for interview will be contacted.

