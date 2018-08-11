Latest Vacancies at Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited – Apply Now

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors.

Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.Contents

Open Jobs

HSE Supervisor

Administrative and Secretarial Support

Logistics Coordinator I

Contract Engineer

Logistics Advisor I

HSE Supervisor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldSafety and Environment / HSE

Category: Environmental, Health & Safety

Job Type: Contracts

Job Nature: Resident

Job Description

Assist the ECP Offshore Construction Superintendent and all ECP team onboard AKPO in the implementation of the Health, Safety and Environment standards & objectives, in compliance with MAESTRO referential, HSE MS and Company E&P Referential during AKPO FFSD 2018

To conduct with Contractor, regular HSE inspections of project activities. Maintain record of such inspections detailing the finding and recommendations. To follow up the clearance of inspection punch list items and they are rapidly closed by Contractor.

To ensure that all Construction Equipment ( lifting appliance/accessories, shackles, sling, chain blocks, etc) are fit for purpose and have proper certification and color coding / tagging where required prior to use on working areas.

Checks the preparation of work activities on site with the aim of making the area safe and practical for the job with limited impact on other activities.

Ensures that all recommendations expressed in the Permit To Work are implemented.

Controls the development of the work until its completion and ensures that the area is left in an acceptable condition.

Anticipates risks, stops any activity when the situation may drift and immediately reports to the control room.

Serves as a member of the FPSO’s Emergency Response Intervention Team (ERIT).

Checks and certifies scaffoldings.

Assists in monitoring safety equipment test, inspection and maintenance level to ensure reliability.

Inspects administrative and operations areas on site to ensure compliance to standards and procedures.

Update in weekly basis EPOB matrix of ECP team onboard include all Contractors under ECP responsibility

Assists in the conduct of site specific safety training to improve safety awareness.

Participates in the incidents and anomalies investigations and close out and ECP PTW audit

Provides assistance in the areas of waste segregation, quantification, labelling, containment and recording.

Carries out duties as directed by the Offshore Construction Superintendent and the Offshore Head of HSE

Ensures the communication and implementation of HSE system in assigned work locations.

Takes part in the conduct of Hazard Identification studies, Risk Assessment, Cause Tree Analysis preparation/meeting,etc.

Pro-actively implement HSE programs in assigned locations and ensure that there is ongoing awareness and education.

Job Requirements

B.Sc degree in Health and Safety Engineering, Safety or Risk Management or Environmental Studies with 5 years of experience in HSE positions in an Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Industry preferably on an FPSO.

Capable of handling audits, incident investigations, reporting and performance management.

Familiarity with the development of RA, HAZOPs, HAZIDs etc.

Verifiable experience in the use of MS Office packages

Administrative and Secretarial Support

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Category: Others

Job Type: Contracts

Job Nature: Resident

Job Description

Provide day to day secretarial support to the Manager and the department

Perform all administrative support duties as may be required for the Unit.

Receipt, registration and storing of documents in the Company’s electronic document management system.

Proper documentation of invoices, enquiries, tenders and bids.

Raise Material Requests, call-off and load invoices into SAP

Facilitate travel and logistic arrangements for the Manager and official visitors.

The Contract Manager shall ensure adequate manning of all positions

The Contract Manager shall provide a Contract Manager to be responsible for all aspects of the Contract and who shall be fully qualified academically and sufficiently experienced to proficiently plan and manage the provision of all the required services and to liaise with the Company.

The Contract Manager shall have a good overall knowledge of Service Contract Management HR practice, policies and procedures

Job Requirements

A degree in Business Administration obtained at a minimum of second class lower division or HND in Secretarial Studies with a minimum of Upper credit.

3 years post-graduation work experience in a similar position in a reputable organisation

Logistics Coordinator I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 – 10 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldLogistics

Job type: Contracts

Job Descriptions

Support Logistics Manager/Lead with Logistics and Materials Management expertise, interfacing with Contractor Logistics and Materials Management personnel

Interface with and influence project disciplines to ensure logistics/materials management considerations are included in design and project plan

Interface with procurement to understand and influence contracting, materials management, logistics planfor deliveries and customs procedures

Develop an understanding of local transport and in-country logistics capabilities and capacities

Develop logistics elements of bid requirements, monitor KPIs, and coordinate progress reporting and materials management requirements

Familiarity with Logistics Contractors and resources in worldwide markets

Coordinate process to pre-qualify, approve, and reevaluate Logistics Contractors

Develop project and discipline specific work scope for Contractors

Strong understanding of the capabilities and limitations of Logistics Contractors

Interface with Logistics Manager/Lead and Construction to keep them informed of the qualifications and capabilities of relevant Contractors

Interface with Contractors to ensure safety, quality, availability, and reliability of logistics execution

Qualify and endorse Contractor equipment and services

Identify, qualify, and endorse vendor support infrastructure

General knowledge of local and national environmental and regulatory requirements

Interface with other Logistics Coordinators, Leads, Advisors and project planning teams to understand and resolve logistics issues

Ensure that the EPC Contractor has issued necessary Purchase Order (POs) in accordance with the published project schedule and Required On Site (ROS) dates and that the EPC Contractor verifies that the vendor has received and agrees to comply with the PO terms

Verify that the delivery documentation is complete, consistent and adequate and in accordance with the PO terms

Ensure that the materials specification delivered by the vendor is according to PO terms

Ensure that any changes to the Purchase Order terms are validated through the Project Management Team (PMT)

Ensure that the EPC issues a weekly report showing the status of all POs issued to date paying particular attention to ROS dates and Project Schedule. This report will show transport, receiving, customs clearing, storage and issuing of materials to the line item level. It will also show all exemption or exceptions and rejected materials

Ensure all materials received are stored in a safe and secure facility and that the preservation code

addressed in the PO has been applied

Ensure that the EPC complies with the PO and that each item delivered to the storage facility is adequatelymarked for easy traceability

Reports all Overage, Shortage and Damaged (OS&D) of the received materials to the PMT

Create a file and maintain adequate records of each major transaction/shipment/PO

Keep a Materials Issue Report Register

Job Requirements

5-10 years’ experience in logistics planning and execution, construction, safety, and procurement

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or other Technical degree

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, and volume.

Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

Willing to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide functional support.

Contract Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Type: Contracts

Job Nature: Resident

Job Descriptions

Demonstrate personal commitment to the Company HSE Policy.

Maintain awareness of and ensure compliance with all relevant Statutory and Company HSE standards.

Attendance to C&P and Company HSE meetings by him and his team.

Make sure every Company contract created by him or his team contains latest HSE T&C’s in line with COMPANY requirements

Enforce and drive the inclusion and evaluation of the proper HSE metrics in Technical Call for Tenders

Actively participate in Company safety awareness and initiative schemes.

Proactively carry out the activities of the job.

Be responsible for meeting agreed objectives for him and his team.

Monitor active contracts under his team to ensure timely extension, revision or termination as may be required.

Ensure the establishment of suitable lists of potential bidders in accordance with Vendor

Management policies and procedures of the Company.

Carry out contracting process in accordance with Company’s procedure from pre qualification, technical/commercial evaluation, recommendation, contract award to close out of contract.

Participate in generating contract strategies, preparation of presentation of slides and make presentations to both Company Control Committee and Validation Committee.

Ensure contracts in own domain are drafted in accordance with approved model and contribute to periodic review of same.

Ensure that Contracts are created in UNISUP (SAP) to facilitate payment of Contractors.

Contribute during negotiation either for dispute resolution and claim settlement or for generation of Savings.

Job Requirements

A Degree in Engineering (BSc with minimum Second Class Honours).

Up to 5 years experience in Supply Chain in an oil industry environment, full membership of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS).

Up to 5 years experience in an oil industry upstream environment.

Fluency in English.

Incumbent should have knowledge of :

Oil & Gas upstream metier:

Supply Chain

Juridical and Legal environment, Insurance, Tax

Safety Health and Environment

Communication and Negotiation

Logistics Advisor I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience7 – 10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldLogistics

Category: Others

Job Type: Contracts

Job Nature: Resident

Job Description

Has overall responsibilities to serve as the contact for providing logistical and materials management services and support for its ongoing business, including affiliates where no local services organization or infrastructure exists.

Manages the day-to-day logistical business,including, but not limited to, implementing logistics strategies, supervising drilling logistics contractor staff, material control functions, inventory management, and coordinating material movements to offshore or onshore rig locations.

Provide technical input into logistics strategies and plans to support “Operating Organizations”

Provides technical support and input for logistics activities and interface coordination with “Clients” to support transportation of materials and equipment into, within, and from the country of operation.

Provides technical support in managing interfaces with procurement and warehouse services including tax and customs, expediting, shipping/receiving, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC), inventory management.

Supports Logistics Management to ensure logistics service companies comply with all prevailing regulatory, environmental and statutory requirements.

Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), Controls Integrity Management System (CIMS) and Logistic best practices.

Provides technical support for Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) programs and inspections of services and equipment including work-site inspections, security, audits and quality assurance verifications.

Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of complex risk assessments, incident investigation and engineering studies.

Leads or participates in logistics cost management and productivity improvement plans.

Leads or supports logistics teams troubleshooting issues.

Provides technical expertise to support to ensure all Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Export Controls requirements are met.

Provides guidance for appropriate logistics components of Emergency Response Plans (ERP).

Provides Subject Matter Expert (SME) guidance and support for aviation, marine, shore base, ground transportation and camp services.

Supports Logistics Management as requested.

Develops, maintains and shares Logistics best practices.

Networks with cross-functional representatives and teams, industry associations, and suppliers.

Development of project plans while identifying application opportunities for lessons learned & best practices sharing.

Job Requirements

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or other Technical degree

7-10 years’ experience in supply and logistics, preferably in international frontier operations

Demonstrates strong planning, scheduling, coordination and administration skills. Demonstrates strong communication and interpersonal skills to work with Production, Development, Projects, Drilling and Exploration; able to network effectively across organizations.

Behavioral Skills: adaptability, analytical capability, collaboration, effective communication, innovation

Functional Skills: SSHE management – operations and maintenance, process planning and mechanical coordination, maintenance management, maintenance – mechanical, logistics, general marine operation.

