Job Vacancies at Alpha Integrated Energy Services Limited ( 6 Positions) – Apply Here
Alpha Integrated Energy Services Limited is an independent 100% Nigerian owned oil and gas service company registered in Nigeria in November 2002. Actual operations commenced in November 2005.
Alpha Integrated Energy Services Nigeria Limited is a credible indigenous Service provider with extensive infrastructure and experience within the Nigerian deep, shallow water, swamp and land operations.Contents
Open Jobs
Field Engineer
Mud Logging Services Product Line Coordinator
Safety Coordinator
Wellbore Cleaning Product Line Coordinator
Contract Officer
Fluid Filtration Product Line Coordinator
Method of Application
Field Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Requirements
Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Engineering a Sciences.
Post NYSC-Minimum of 2years working experience.
Other relevant Professional qualification would be an added advantage.
go to method of application »
Mud Logging Services Product Line Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Job Description
Run the day to day activates of the Department
Interface with clients and company
Organize equipment load out and backload
Able to teach and mentor young engineers
Plan and organize maintenance scheduled
go to method of application »
Safety Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience5 years
LocationRivers
Job FieldSafety and Environment / HSE
Requirements
First Degree in any Engineering or related discipline.
Minimum of 5 years working experience in related Position.
Minimum of level 3 HSE Certifications.
Good Knowledge of relevant HSE policies, regulations, standards and specifications within the oil and gas industry.
Other relevant Professional Qualification would be an added Advantage
go to method of application »
Wellbore Cleaning Product Line Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Job Description
Run the day to day activates of the Department
Interface with clients and company
Organize equipment load out and backload
Able to teach and mentor young engineers
Plan and organize maintenance scheduled
go to method of application »
Contract Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationFirst School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) Seconda
LocationRivers
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Job Requirements
A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or related field is needed.
Candidates must be skilled in analyzing government contracts for compliance, and have expertise in dealing with non-routine and complex projects.
Closely related experience in a federal contracting environment and hands-on proposal budgeting and costing is required.
go to method of application »
Fluid Filtration Product Line Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Job Description
Run the day to day activates of the Department
Interface with clients and company
Organize equipment load out and back load
Able to teach and mentor young engineers
Plan and organize maintenance scheduled
Method of Application
Applicants should forward their CV’s to: jobs@alphanigeria.com
Leave a Reply