Job Vacancies at Alpha Integrated Energy Services Limited ( 6 Positions) – Apply Here

Alpha Integrated Energy Services Limited is an independent 100% Nigerian owned oil and gas service company registered in Nigeria in November 2002. Actual operations commenced in November 2005.

Alpha Integrated Energy Services Nigeria Limited is a credible indigenous Service provider with extensive infrastructure and experience within the Nigerian deep, shallow water, swamp and land operations.Contents

Field Engineer

Mud Logging Services Product Line Coordinator

Safety Coordinator

Wellbore Cleaning Product Line Coordinator

Contract Officer

Fluid Filtration Product Line Coordinator

Field Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationRivers

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Requirements

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Engineering a Sciences.

Post NYSC-Minimum of 2years working experience.

Other relevant Professional qualification would be an added advantage.

Mud Logging Services Product Line Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationRivers

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Run the day to day activates of the Department

Interface with clients and company

Organize equipment load out and backload

Able to teach and mentor young engineers

Plan and organize maintenance scheduled

Safety Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationRivers

Job FieldSafety and Environment / HSE

Requirements

First Degree in any Engineering or related discipline.

Minimum of 5 years working experience in related Position.

Minimum of level 3 HSE Certifications.

Good Knowledge of relevant HSE policies, regulations, standards and specifications within the oil and gas industry.

Other relevant Professional Qualification would be an added Advantage

Wellbore Cleaning Product Line Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationRivers

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Run the day to day activates of the Department

Interface with clients and company

Organize equipment load out and backload

Able to teach and mentor young engineers

Plan and organize maintenance scheduled

Contract Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationFirst School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) Seconda

LocationRivers

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Job Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or related field is needed.

Candidates must be skilled in analyzing government contracts for compliance, and have expertise in dealing with non-routine and complex projects.

Closely related experience in a federal contracting environment and hands-on proposal budgeting and costing is required.

Fluid Filtration Product Line Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationRivers

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Run the day to day activates of the Department

Interface with clients and company

Organize equipment load out and back load

Able to teach and mentor young engineers

Plan and organize maintenance scheduled

Applicants should forward their CV’s to: jobs@alphanigeria.com

