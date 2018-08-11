Contract Engineering Services Officer at Hobark International Limited – Apply Now

Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry.

The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos.

Contract Engineering Services Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationRivers

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Req I D: Req-1402

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Service Description

Ensure the establishment of suitable lists of potential bidders in accordance with Vendor Management policies and procedures of the COMPANY.

Carry out contracting process in accordance with COMPANY’S procedure from prequalification, technical/commercial evaluation, recommendation, contract award to close out of contract.

Participate in generating contract strategies, preparation of presentation of slides and make presentations to both COMPANY

Control Committee and Validation Committee.

Ensure contracts in own domain are drafted in accordance with approved model and contribute to periodic review of same.

Ensure that Contracts are created in UNISUP (SAP) to facilitate payment of Contractors.

Contribute during negotiation either for dispute resolution and claim settlement or for generation of Savings.

Appropriate the Company’s initiatives such as Frame Agreements, e-procurement, Market Analysis etc, to contracts in own domain.

Manage a network of Vendors and relationship with relevant Stake holders such as NAPIMS, NCD, Department of Petroleum Resources, etc.

Ensure that DUET meetings are held in his section and MOM issued; Participate in Planning meetings and challenge Metier Partner when relevant.

Consult and liaise with COMPANY Category Managers (CATMAN) network at the Headquarters while preparing strategies and documentation of high value contracts and giving feedback to CATMAN when necessary.

Issue regular reports (NAPIMS CFT, Contracts weekly…).

Required Qualifications / Experience

A Degree in Engineering (B.Sc with minimum Second Class Honors).

Up to 5 years’ experience in Supply Chain in an oil industry environment, full membership of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS).

Up to 5 years’ experience in an oil industry upstream environment.

Incumbent should have knowledge of :Oil & Gas upstream metier

Supply Chain

Juridical and Legal environment, Insurance, Tax

Safety Health and Environment

Communication and Negotiation.

Primary Skills:

CIPS, Contracts, Fluent English, Negotiation, Supply Chain, BSc, Oil & Gas, SAP.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Hobark International Limited (HIL) career website on jobs.cbizsoft.com to apply

