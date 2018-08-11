Assistant Manager, Accounting & Administration at Ensco Plc – Apply Now

Ensco brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry.

We own the world’s newest ultra-deep water rig fleet and largest fleet of active premium jackups and are investing billions of dollars in additional drillships and high-specification jackups.Assistant Manager – Accounting & Administration

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

LocationLagos, Nigeria

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Finance / Accounting / Audit

Job Summary

This position is with our JV company ODENL in Lagos, Nigeria. We are looking for experienced candidate who can

Provide high quality, effective financial management framework for ODENL

Prepare ODENL financial statements and ancillary reports documenting the actual and projected financial results.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Review and analyze ODENL joint venture financial data with principal responsibility for the areas of Accounting, Tax and Treasury.

Prepare accurate and reliable financial statements and related financial information on a timely basis in compliance with regulatory filing requirements.

Analyze and facilitate the provision of internal and external financial reporting in compliance to internal and external deadlines.

Providing financial statements and ancillary management reports documenting the actual and projected financial results.

Ensure the application of conservative, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and best practices in support of tight financial controls, strongly enforced.

Provide accurate, meaningful and relevant financial information to management and partners to support the decision-making process.

Liaise with internal and external auditors in support of periodic financial and internal controls reviews.

Design, refine and implement departmental processes and procedures while working with input departments (HR, Legal, Operations, SHE, Supply Chain) to support company controls and ensure the most efficient use of resources.

Lead administrative functions and coordinate activities in the areas of facilities, logistics and information technology.

Ensure completion of projects and tasks as necessary.

Oversee individuals and teams to ensure maximum performance.

Education, Training, Licenses and/or Certifications

Bachelor’s degree from accredited college or university in Accounting required. CPA, equivalent certification and/or advanced degree preferred.

Experience:

Minimum of five (5) years comparable industry and management experience in a business of similar size and complexity.

Minimum Requirements for this position:

Ability to gather and analyze/synthesize data, confirming its accuracy and adequacy as an integral part of the collective analysis/synthesis process.

Demonstrated effective leadership and influencing skills and practices.

Knowledge of financial accounting, purchasing and management systems.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel at an advanced level (use financial and logical functions; work with multiple worksheets and workbooks; edit and use macros; import and export information).

Working knowledge of document control systems and databases.

Minimum Requirements for all ODENL positions:

Ability to maintain organization in a changing environment.

Ability to multi-task and establish priorities.

Available and willingness to travel to such locations and with such frequency as the employer determines is necessary or desirable to meet its business needs.

Committed to a high standard of safety and will and able to comply with all safety laws and all of the employer’s safety policies and rules. Must be willing to report safety violations and potential safety violations to appropriate supervisory or management personnel.

Effective communication, team working and organizational skills. Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent conflict resolution skills and be able to diplomatically handle confrontation.

Exercise sound judgments and make decisions in a manner consistent with the essential job functions.

Maintain flexible attitude and approach towards assignments and successfully operate under ambiguous guidelines.

Maintain regular and acceptable attendance at such level as is determined in the employer’s sole discretion.

PC proficiency required. Working knowledge of current Microsoft Office software suite version.

Perform duties onsite, except those job duties which are customarily or by their nature performed offsite (such as off-site meetings with customers at their request or for marketing purposes, making deliveries to designated destinations, traveling to field offices to meet with superiors/peers/subordinates or attend/conduct training, etc).

Work effectively alone or as part of a team on projects.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Ensco career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

