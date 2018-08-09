Trade Marketing Coordinator at Promasidor Nigeria – Apply Now

Promasidor – We are an African company proud of our heritage and totally committed to the continent.

We manufacture, market and sell unique brands which bring practicality and pleasure to millions of consumers across Africa.Trade Marketing Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience7 – 9 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Key Responsibilities

Creating Trade Marketing plans.

Executing the Trade Marketing plans.

Driving brand awareness.

Coordinating the creation and delivery of marketing materials and content.

Reporting on data and industry trends relating to trade categories

Coordinating and motivating team of Trade Marketing Executives.

Support the sales teams to execute effectively with the customers

Job Requirements

Education:

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree from a reputable university.

A postgraduate qualification in Marketing would be an advantage if the first degree is notin a related field.

Experience:

Minimum of 7 – 9 years’ work experience in the Marketing function of a reputable company preferably FMCG.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Promasidor career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

