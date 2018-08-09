Trade Marketing Coordinator at Promasidor Nigeria – Apply Now
Promasidor – We are an African company proud of our heritage and totally committed to the continent.
We manufacture, market and sell unique brands which bring practicality and pleasure to millions of consumers across Africa.Trade Marketing Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience7 – 9 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Key Responsibilities
Creating Trade Marketing plans.
Executing the Trade Marketing plans.
Driving brand awareness.
Coordinating the creation and delivery of marketing materials and content.
Reporting on data and industry trends relating to trade categories
Coordinating and motivating team of Trade Marketing Executives.
Support the sales teams to execute effectively with the customers
Job Requirements
Education:
Minimum of Bachelor’s degree from a reputable university.
A postgraduate qualification in Marketing would be an advantage if the first degree is notin a related field.
Experience:
Minimum of 7 – 9 years’ work experience in the Marketing function of a reputable company preferably FMCG.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Promasidor career website on www.linkedin.com to apply
Leave a Reply