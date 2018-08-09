Technical Support Engineer at MainOne Cable Nigeria – Apply Here

MainOne‘s success is built on having talented and highly proficient people within their respective fields as the driving force behind our business

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldICT / Computer

Department: Technical

Reporting Line: Field Support Engineer

Job Type: Permanent

Responsibilities

The Technical Support Engineer will be responsible for the day to day operations of the Main One terrestrial network comprising of network elements such as Huawei OSN series, Dragon Wave HC & HC+ and ECI equipment within and outside Port-Harcourt metropolis.

From a technical sales standpoint, the resource will work closely with the commercial sales team to foster sales within Port-Harcourt and it’s environ through well-articulated network solutions that stemmed from purposeful customers’ follow ups and the understanding of customers specific needs.

In addition, the Technical Support Engineer will be responsible for the following:

Troubleshooting and resolution of 1st and 2nd level network related problems.

Respond to and resolve SDH & MW networks issues within the time frame of severity level agreements

Review and execute RPRs (re-provision requests) on Dragon Wave HC+, Huawei OSN series (especially OSN3500, OSN500 & OSN8800) and ECI box (BG-20 & BG-30) platforms with minimal supervision

Support all aspects of the network management process assuring requests, implementation, and problems are delivered as required with no impact to the global communications.

Deploy and document changes in accordance with problem and change management process

Participate in managing projects introduced by engineering team assuring full implementation and documentation standards are adhered to. Complete the projects objectives within timelines.

Able to interpret, review and implement PDH and SDH networks designs from the core network planning team.

Perform most effective approach to restore, recover, or alter configurations, logical or physical, to maintain service integrity

Ensure that Main One’s global and metro fiber network documentation is always accurate and up to date.

Coordinate with the sales team in formulating and building up proposal knowledge, including making technical demos and presentations to Main One customers

Convey customer feedback including feature requests and product issues to Product Management and Development teams.

Work as a remote hand assist for the IP team during new circuit activation and troubleshooting IP related faults for MainOne existing customers within the region.

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies

A Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent in Electrical/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

At least 4 years post NYSC work experience in the configuration, operations and maintenance of optical fiber SDH and Microwave radio equipment.

A working knowledge of microwave transmission and must have undergone a basic training in optical and wireless networks with focus on SDH/PDH/IP transmission standards/protocols.

Good understanding of telecommunications/engineering principles, transmission, and access networks, IP networks, metro Ethernet etc.

In-depth knowledge of IP and IP related Technology and protocols such as BGP, MPLS, and DNS etc.

Basic knowledge of the Nigerian telecommunication market and/or experience working in a telecommunications environment

Ability to interpret topography, network design maps and AutoCAD Designs/and or use of Visio.

Structured cabling experience is a must.

Ability to use Ethernet Analyzer, SDH Analyzer and other test kits/instrument and diverse bandwidth test apps.

Knowledge of a vendor network management system.

Demand on the Job:

Ability and willingness to work long hours and meet tight deadlines;

Ability to work under minimal supervision.

May be required to travel out of station.

Maybe required to work weekends

Integrity.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Main One Cable career website on career.mainone.net to apply

