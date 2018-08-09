Head, Cards-Digital Management at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Apply Here

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Job Purpose

Collaborates with Segments and the Branch network to execution of the Card Card strategy in the designated market(s) and execute against the defined strategy across the Credit, Debit and Prepaid product lines.

The Head, Card will work with ROA centre and country stakeholders to agree the card medium- term and short-term plan; to deliver the budget.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Profitability, revenue and sales generation:

Implements the strategic business plan, including defining the product continuum, formulating annual budgets/periodic forecasting of sales and financial targets; converts the business plan into target sets and agree these target with PBB Head and RoA Card Accountable for delivering sustainable profit for the Card business.

Collaborates with internal stakeholders (e.g., RoA Centre, Product team and Enabling Functions) to drive profitability of the Card business and manages costs of all the card products. For example, provides input into the annual marketing plan for Card in Nigeria and ensures the successful implementation thereof, manages downtime due to operational issues.

Grows the Card base in line with the set goals and targets for the year.

Responsible for regulating pricing, fees of Card products in line with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies to ensure compliance.

Develops reviews and implements appropriate product pricing and philosophy.

Drives campaigns to achieve acquisition, activation, retention and turnover targets.

Customer service and relationship management:

Integrates work streams/projects to ensure stated objectives are achieved on schedule. This includes effectively managing both internal and external support areas.

Develops strong partnerships with Credit Risk, Finance and Operations both centrally and in designated country.

Manages relationships with the card associations (MasterCard, Visa), card processors (Inters witch, EPM Card personalisation vendors (Berkeley Cupola, Secure ID, Electronic Payment Plus, etc.) to ensure consistent and effective service delivery.

Maintains solid relationships with internal and external business partners to ensure smooth delivery of stated business objectives and projects.

Assists the in country teams to deliver and maintain a world class service experience by setting minimum standards and SLAs with each market for the Card portfolio.

Implements programs in country to measure performance and quality of customer touch points to ensure optimal performance.

Product management:

Ensures Card life cycle management is seamless by coordinating all the internal support teams to align with the bank’s card strategy.

Manages all Card products (Debit, Credit and Prepaid) to ensure compliance and smooth business operations (e.g. cards are issued to the right segments, requests channelled to the right product, adherence to validation processes before the cards are issued, etc.)

Provides the best suited Card products based on customer needs by improving current services and rolling out new card products in collaboration with the Product team through product launches, product design and modification.

Grows the card base (e.g., increase number of card users, ensures usage) in line with the set goals and targets for the year (e.g. number of people to be carded, number of active users and number of transactions).

Monitors efficiency of the Card service providers and to ensure efficiency and cost optimisation.

Oversee training of internal staff/stakeholders, and customers on card usage, functions, security, product knowledge, etc.

People management:

Defines the Cards portfolio staffing / capacity requirements and make recommendations for reporting structures for approval by Head, Channel.

Responsible for inspiring, motivating, leading and managing the team.

Responsible for the recruitment, development and retention of relevant skills in order to meet the business needs.

Ensures the effective selection of staff by matching the skills and competencies to the requirements of the job.

Ensures skills assessments and competency-based training takes place as and when required.

Builds organisational capabilities through evaluating likely future requirements and ensuring that individuals are provided with the best possible development opportunities in line with these.

Creates an environment in which learning and development are emphasised and valued.

Takes personal responsibility for coaching and mentoring others.

Effectively delegates authority and responsibility, in line with business objectives, to ensure the empowerment, motivation and effectiveness of all direct and indirect reports.

Promotes a culture where the values of the Bank are seen to be ‘alive’

Ensures the implementation of the leadership promise and employee engagement programme.

Encourages team members to express their views, resolves issues raised by the team, escalates issues if required, and provides feedback to teams on an on-going basis.

Develops and maintains an open communication channel with direct reports and supports staff to foster greater co-operation and teamwork.

Monitors and manages the performance and development of staff within the area. This includes regular one-on-one feedback sessions, conducting mid-year and final performance appraisals, as well as the moderation and relative distribution of all appraisals for the team.

Provides input to the Talent Review Sessions and succession planning, in conjunction with Human Resources.

Ensures staff are appropriately and consistently rewarded and recognised for their achievements and outputs.

Ensures that disciplinary action and grievances are addressed and aligned to the Standard Bank policies and procedures.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications:

Degree Holder from a recognised University.

Certification in service management, project management, leadership programmes

Experience:

Years: 7-10 years

Experience Description: Previous general banking experience of which 4-5 years should have been in a leadership role in product management. 3-4 previous experience in research and development; strategy formulation. 3-4 years execution and banking experience in segment, product or portfolio management roles with Income Statement and Balance Sheet management experience, as well as influencing key business stakeholder and managing teams

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Effective Business Communication

Process Analysis and Redesign

Attitude of Customer Experience

Research and Information Gathering

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Risk Awareness.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Stanbic IBTC career website on careers.peopleclick.eu.com to apply

