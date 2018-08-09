Clinical Education Specialist, CT at General Electric (GE) Nigeria – Apply Here

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE works on things that matter – great people and technologies taking on tough challenges.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Job Function: Services

Business Segment: Healthcare Global Services

Role Summary

The Clinical Education Specialist (CES) will deliver clinical and operational expertise by providing excellent education and training support within a specific modality or product portfolio to clinical end-users. These clinical experts will facilitate evidence-based practice and support the customer experience and commercial teams from pre-sale through post implementation by providing effective outcome-based education and training solutions.

Essential Responsibilities

Develop product, clinical, and software knowledge, skills, and competence within a specific modality. Correlates theoretical knowledge with clinical and product information to provide clinicians with the knowledge and the skills to obtain optimal performance from their GE Healthcare equipment

Provides pre-sale product clinical evaluations and/or educational sessions to potential customers

In partnership with customers, develop and administer clinical training to the end-user personnel aligned with sales order agreement (SOA) to deliver excellent clinical education to achieve high Net Promotor Scores (NPS)

Collaborate and coordinate the delivery of customer training with a targeted integrated account management approach including sales, project management, and other service organization teams in accordance with the SOA/terms and conditions

Drive realization of revenue thru execution of on-site or remote clinical education delivery

Produce comprehensive, consistent and timely completion of documentation requirements pre-through post training

Provide ongoing post-installation training and support as needed. Support existing customers with additional training as needed or as product enhancements are launched that require additional training or implementation

Maintain customer relationships and communicate all relevant product and/or customer concerns or opportunities to the Management team, Field Sales, Marketing, Customer Loyalty Leads, and Technical Support regarding technical and clinical issue or how to improve the quality of the product or overall product offerings

Manage travel & lodging (T&L) budget to plan through optimization of travel strategies and cost savings. Submits expense reports within guidelines, and provides and maintains clear and complete records to comply with all elements relevant to the position

Possess strong interpersonal and customer skills, and places personal and business integrity at forefront

Differentiate with exceptional customer service and actively integrate user experience and outcomes

Qualifications/Requirements

Associates degree plus RT certification or minimum 5 years professional experience as nurse or other healthcare professional appropriate to the specific modality

Comfortable in a clinical/patient environment

Willingness to travel extensively 80+% (4-5 days per week including some weekends) within US and Canada (USCAN) via multiple modes of transportation (car, air travel, train etc.) as necessary

To the extent you are applying for a position that requires you to operate a GE owned/leased, privately owned/leased or rental vehicle for company business, candidate must maintain a valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record.

Proficient use of software applications, such as, Windows Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel and navigating other computer and web-based tools (intranet/internet/apps)

Ability to learn specialized industry specific software and provide digital education and training solutions

Candidate must be willing to submit to a background investigation, including but not limited to: verification of past employment, criminal history and educational background

Willingness to take a drug test

Will be required to register with one or more vendor credentialing services by various customer hospitals. This requires, but not limited to, proof of immunization for mumps, measles and rubella(MMR) and hepatitis and drug testing /screening.

Candidate must be legally authorized to work in the United States without restriction

Candidate must be willing to work out of an office or home/remote office

Desired Characteristics

Experience with GE modality specific products

Strong verbal communication. Able to communicate complex clinical content in an easy to understand manner

Strong and effective teaching and presentation skills

Strong organizational skills to sustain in a dynamic environment. Ability to multi-task and make independent decisions while working in a fast-paced environment with multiple and changing priorities. Possess stress tolerance

Possess purpose, performance, progress, potential, and pride

Ability to support and contribute to strategy and innovation. Through ongoing successes, new expectations and contributions will be generated to transform the clinical education experience

Self-confident, service-oriented, conscientious, assertive, persistent, achievement-oriented, flexible and a team player

Exceptional interpersonal skills. Behaviors are adaptive, functional, and constructive

Dependable. Being reliable, responsible, dedicated, committed, and fulfilling obligations

High Integrity: Accepting and adhering to high ethical, moral, and personal values in decisions, communications, actions, and when dealing with others

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume).

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to GE – General Electric career website on jobs.gecareers.com to apply

