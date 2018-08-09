Accounts Receivable Officer at Merit Telecoms Nigeria Limited – Apply Here

Merit Telecoms (NIG) Limited / Merit Telecoms Nigeria Limited is an independent and recognized leader in providing wireless voice and data turnkey services to the telecommunication industry.

Accounts Receivable Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / AuditJob Description

We’re looking for a passionate, driven and organized individual to fill our Accounts Officer’s Position.

This individual will be responsible for managing our day to receivable transactions.

Responsibilities

Maintaining the billing system

Generating all (external and internal) invoices and account statements

Performing account reconciliations

Maintaining accounts receivable files and records

Producing monthly financial and management reports

Investigating and resolving any irregularities or enquiries

Assisting in general financial management and analysis.

Education, Experience & General Skills

B.Sc/ HND in Accounting.

Minimum of two years working experience in related field.

Great Analytical skills and Eye for details.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office and other Accounting sofware

An ability to prioritize and manage expectations

An ability to work independently

The ability to communicate articulately and efficiently with other people within and outside the company.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: hr@merittel.com

