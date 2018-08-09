Accounts Receivable Officer at Merit Telecoms Nigeria Limited – Apply Here
Merit Telecoms (NIG) Limited / Merit Telecoms Nigeria Limited is an independent and recognized leader in providing wireless voice and data turnkey services to the telecommunication industry.
Accounts Receivable Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / AuditJob Description
We’re looking for a passionate, driven and organized individual to fill our Accounts Officer’s Position.
This individual will be responsible for managing our day to receivable transactions.
Responsibilities
Maintaining the billing system
Generating all (external and internal) invoices and account statements
Performing account reconciliations
Maintaining accounts receivable files and records
Producing monthly financial and management reports
Investigating and resolving any irregularities or enquiries
Assisting in general financial management and analysis.
Education, Experience & General Skills
B.Sc/ HND in Accounting.
Minimum of two years working experience in related field.
Great Analytical skills and Eye for details.
Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office and other Accounting sofware
An ability to prioritize and manage expectations
An ability to work independently
The ability to communicate articulately and efficiently with other people within and outside the company.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: hr@merittel.com
