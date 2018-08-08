ob Vacancies at United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) – Apply Now

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.

From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Head, Collections

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldBanking

Reference #: COL072018

Location: Lagos

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Business Development

Industries: Financial Services

Specification

The Head, Collections develops, owns, manages and leads the Collections Portfolio within Digital & Consumer Banking.

He/She will contribute to the achievement of the Bank’s goals by growing low cost deposits and income lines through Collections drive within the public, retail and corporate sectors.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities of the role include the following:

Win new Collection Mandates, Businesses and Customers:

Identify the new emerging players in the public, retail and corporate sectors

Develop the database of opportunities for Collections and Value Chain drive for the identified mandates

Prepare the Standard Proposals/Presentations that will assist and guide conversion of new opportunities

Compile the expected returns for each of the identified mandates in terms of Collections Volumes, Deposit Impacts and Profitability magnitudes

Manage relationships of the mandate owners for retention and value additions

Organise the marketing Calls and the Conversion Strategies for the emerging mandates, businesses and customers

Manage the mandates and develop strategies for market dominance:

Manage the entire analytics of mandates and business drivers in the identified sector and catchments

Agree the requisite structure for business drive across all regions and market segments

Liase with the key Business Heads on the modalities and arrangements for marketing and drive of the identified mandates and products consideration

Share the analytics of business opportunities with the relevant Business Heads for special focus

Discuss the existing and potential market competitive threats and opportunities with the Business Heads for effective leverage

Arrange periodic visitation to the top business players as dominance strategies in key market catchments

Draft the Standard marketing strategies to be adopted by relevant marketing staff across board

Ensure that necessary strategic support are provided for all the branches, regions and countries for the desired milestones

Collaborate with FINTECHs for improved business growth:

Identify the relevant FINTECHs that are suited for each mandate and business opportunity.

Discuss the applicable products that will drive the existing and new mandates via the platforms of the chosen FINTECHs.

Agree the processing and remittance dynamics for effective integration into the bank’s application

Liaise with the bank’s IT and Operations team for seamless run of e-platforms being managed by the FINTECHs

Create and Sensitize the necessary awareness on all mandates and opportunities for growth in low cost deposits:

Provide departmental and Branches training on the products knowledge and dynamics on regular periodic basis to ensure a full understanding of the value potentials

Monitor the marketing and drive strategies being implemented on post training basis

Ensure that all branches and units are fully acquainted with all the mandates, businesses and opportunities in their catchments and globally

Performance measurements and tracking for periodic reviews:

Compile reports in respect of Collections, staff penetration, converted mandates, distributors, suppliers, vendors, contractors etc monthly

Organise periodic review sessions of performances on the parameters mentioned above

Agree on the key strategies on way forward on budget and market share achievements

Follow-up on the agreed strategies on the key milestones

Requirements

Education:

Graduate Degree in Business/Finance.

Masters’ Degree or a relevant professional certification will be an advantage

Experience:

10 years related experience in a large financial institution (local/regional) preferably at Managerial level specializing in Banking Business/Products Development or equivalent

Knowledge required:

Compliance, KYC/ AML, regulatory framework and Banking operations

Retail, Corporate and Public Service Collections

Skills required:

Demonstrable relationship management and influencing skills

Proven business development track record

Self-driven, innovative and solution oriented

Excellent digital and analytical skills

Capable of working out alternatives to mitigate risk for the Bank

go to method of application »

Head, Retail Liabilities

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldBanking

Reference #: RETLIB072018

Location: Lagos

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Business Development

Industries:Financial Services

Introduction

UBA’s culture is built and nurtured on values, resilience and dedication. It is a culture that makes us a role model for African businesses. Your contribution to the culture is critical to our success thus your career growth is of utmost importance to us.

Do you have proven retail banking and relationship management skills?

Do you have branch sales experience with a strong track record of success in Banking?

Do you have an acute awareness of retail customer segments and consumer behaviour?

Are you execution focused with a digital mind set and extensive knowledge of retail Bank products?

If you have these skills and are interested in a challenging consumer banking role at senior management level, we would like to hear from you!

Specification

The Head, Retail Liabilities develops, owns, manages and leads the Retail Liability Portfolio within Digital & Consumer Banking.

He/She will contribute to the achievement of the Bank’s goals by developing and successfully marketing new and existing Liability products, exploiting market opportunities, differentiating its offerings, and meeting customer needs in the most effective way.

Responsibilities

To provide overall stewardship:

Contribute to the development of business plans for Consumer Banking to achieve Budget target of Savings and Current Account Volumes and Balances for all the Customer Segments (Students, Self Employed, Professionals, Mass Retail)

Implement a Group-wide Retail Sales Strategy for deposit mobilization by working closely with Branch Managers, Regional Heads and the respective Executive Directors of Regions.

Implement a Financial Inclusion Strategy and drive Agency Banking Initiatives to achieve Financial Inclusion

Ensure compliance with the audit requirements, internal and external reporting obligations etc, in line with the policy guidelines, to ensure high standards of uniformity and consistency across the Bank.

Supervise team members

Manage profitability and other set targets:

Ensure that volumes and targets are set for each segment and product with the relevant profitability measures in place to grow CASA via Business Hooks and enablers like Cards and POS, Transaction Banking, Digital Banking etc..

Develop / launch product promotions, revise schedule of charges to support in achieving annual liability volume targets and take initiatives as directed by the Group Executive, Digital and Consumer Banking to achieve targeted annual volumes of the marketing plan

Monitor and track retail liabilities portfolio performance against business plans and budgets. Develop and generate daily/weekly/monthly liabilities products MIS reports.

Identify and maintain relationships:

Recommend, develop, launch and manage Loyalty programs and promotions such as Product Bundling and Loyalty Rewards Points program to retain existing customers and attract new acquisition across all products and segments of Consumer Banking.

Maintain formal and informal contacts with stakeholders like other Regulatory bodies & authorities to keep track of market trends and trade practices that impact financial goals

Maintain regular contact with the Branch sales team to keep abreast of any developments in liabilities products. Conduct regular training/presentations to improve the awareness level.

Ensure seamless co-ordination with various groups like Business Intelligence, Marketing, Technology, Operations, Compliance & Legal for complete product execution cycle.

Provide business support and coordinate other support activities:

Regularly review and revise Bank’s product portfolio relating to pricing and policies. Prepare feasibility studies for Liability product parameters; propose suitable pricing policies and suitable revision of schedule of charges.

Complement portfolio rationalization strategies and initiatives to increase fee, float & profitability for the Liability product offerings. Advice management on deletion of obsolete products, identify products that need revitalising and gaps which need to be plugged by new offerings.

Liaise with CFC to carry out surveys of customer satisfaction to identify the scope for improvements in retail liabilities products quality and present the result to Management at regular intervals.

Conduct, bank wide training programs for all new products before launch date with the relevant sales teams.

Study and recommend appropriate Sales software and IT applications for the business vertical

Coordinate with Group Operations in developing Standard Operating Processes related to operational risk, compliance and KYC framework as per requirement of Regulatory bodies & authorities for the business vertical

Drive change and external bench marking:

Liaise with Group Finance to design, recommend, develop and implement new competitive interest bearing deposit products. Provide expert advice and assistance on technical issues relating to the modification of such liabilities products.

Represent the Bank in the community in order to promote its image, enhance its reputation and optimize business opportunities.

Carry out regular mystery shopping exercises to ensure that branches maintain an awareness of developments in retail liabilities products and schemes, report the result to Retail management through Head-Retail Products & Segments.

Requirements

Education:

Graduate Degree in Business/Finance.

Masters’ Degree or a relevant professional certification will be an advantage.

Experience:

10 years related experience in a large financial institution (local/regional) preferably at Managerial level specializing in Banking Business/Products Development or equivalent

Knowledge required:

Liability and Third Party Products

Compliance, KYC/ AML, regulatory framework and Banking operations

CBN International Money Transfers Guidelines

Technology Savvy and Management by Numbers Orientation.

Skills required:

Strong interpersonal relationships and commercial flair

Good relationship management & service focus

Proven business development ability with building up of customer portfolio

Self-driven with an ability to be creative, innovative and solution oriented

Excellent analytical skills & capabilities.

Capable of working out alternatives in the interest of mitigating risk for the Bank.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

