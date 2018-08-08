Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Graduate Internship Programme 2018 – Apply Now

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, is a foremost Nigerian financial institution with vast business outlays spanning Anglophone West Africa and the United Kingdom.

GTBank has a corporate banking bias and strong service culture that have enabled it record consistent growth in clientele and key financial indices since its inception in 1990.Internship Programme

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationAbia, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara

Job FieldBanking Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering

Internship Position

At Guaranty Trust Bank, emphasis is placed on growing talents. We offer internship opportunities for students and graduates to learn from a world-class organization. Our internship programmes will enable you to gather technical expertise and personal skills which will enable you to make an impact in your career and benefit from vital on-the-job experience. Its a great way to explore the career choices that lie ahead of you.

Application Requirements

Candidates applying for an internship programme with GTBank MUST meet these criteria detailed below:

Have completed WAEC/NECO with at least 5 credits including Mathematics and English

Have a minimum of 2.5 CGPA

Have 1 Guarantor (working with GTBank) or 2 Guarantors (working in other organizations as listed in the application form)*

Must not be no more than twenty-six (26) years of age

Other Requirements:

1 Passport Photograph

Birth Certificate

Valid Means of Identification (Int’l Passport, Voter’s Card, Drivers Licence, NIMC Silp/Card)

School ID Card

Statement of Results

IT Letter

Completed Guarantor Form(s)

Guarantor Details

Your guarantor must be a full/core staff of the organization s/he works for.

You are expected to provide a clear copy of your guarantor’s ID card (Front and Back).

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Guaranty Trust Bank Plc career website on careers.gtbank.com to apply

