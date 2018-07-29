Hobark International Limited Job Vacancy : Operations Delivery Manager – Shipyard

Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry. The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Operations Delivery Manager – Shipyard



Req ID: 1398



Job Description

Effective delivery management of all ship repair and services activities,

Develops annual budgets for operations activities for approval by Business Stream Director – Shipyard

Responsible for all commercial activities and on budget performance associated with ship repair activities including but not limited to developing estimates, placement of contracts/subcontracts, control of expenditure, variations and finalising of invoices in line with the approval levels set with the DOA and aligned with dedicated Financial Partner.

Managing, coaching and continually mentoring Project Manager / Ship Managers in the completion of their duties by offering possible technical solutions to the clients / in house technical problems and client relationship management expertise.

Managing the Production process from start to finish ensuring that correct processes are used and standards maintained and enforced at all times.

Ensure vessel drawings and specifications are available and sighted and reviewed so that any repairs are commercially / technically sound.

Ensure the line management effectively manages technical performance of Subcontractor and Vendors and assuring quality and safety are in compliance with Company standards and procedures.

Qualifications

Minimum 10 years’ experience as a shipyard manager or other management level responsibilities in a heavy steel manufacturing environment, Oil & Gas background.

In depth knowledge of all business functions associated with shipyard management including estimating, pricing and all aspects of technical delivery

Ability to use spreadsheets, databases, word processing and PowerPoint,

A strong client facing background with previous experience of dealing and presenting information to major clients on large projects.

Primary Skills:

Shipyard Manager, Shipyard Operations, BSc, Business Management, EPC, MS Office, MS Power Point, Oil & Gas, Operations

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

