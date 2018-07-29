Hobark International Limited Job Vacancy : Operations Delivery Manager – Shipyard
Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry. The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Operations Delivery Manager – Shipyard
Job Description
- Effective delivery management of all ship repair and services activities,
- Develops annual budgets for operations activities for approval by Business Stream Director – Shipyard
- Responsible for all commercial activities and on budget performance associated with ship repair activities including but not limited to developing estimates, placement of contracts/subcontracts, control of expenditure, variations and finalising of invoices in line with the approval levels set with the DOA and aligned with dedicated Financial Partner.
- Managing, coaching and continually mentoring Project Manager / Ship Managers in the completion of their duties by offering possible technical solutions to the clients / in house technical problems and client relationship management expertise.
- Managing the Production process from start to finish ensuring that correct processes are used and standards maintained and enforced at all times.
- Ensure vessel drawings and specifications are available and sighted and reviewed so that any repairs are commercially / technically sound.
- Ensure the line management effectively manages technical performance of Subcontractor and Vendors and assuring quality and safety are in compliance with Company standards and procedures.
Qualifications
- Minimum 10 years’ experience as a shipyard manager or other management level responsibilities in a heavy steel manufacturing environment, Oil & Gas background.
- In depth knowledge of all business functions associated with shipyard management including estimating, pricing and all aspects of technical delivery
- Ability to use spreadsheets, databases, word processing and PowerPoint,
- A strong client facing background with previous experience of dealing and presenting information to major clients on large projects.
Primary Skills:
- Shipyard Manager, Shipyard Operations, BSc, Business Management, EPC, MS Office, MS Power Point, Oil & Gas, Operations
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
