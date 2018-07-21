Finance Intern at Plan International

Plan International is evolving in response to shifts in international development and humanitarian response. We are doing this so we can continue to make a stand for children’s rights. We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood. And we enable children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity. We drive changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledgeWe believe in the power and potential of every child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. Having identified girls as the most marginalised group, they will be our ongoing focus as we work towards helping 100 million girls learn, lead, decide and thrive within their communities. As we embark on this ambitious and exciting journey, we are recruiting for talent across the globe.

Finance Intern

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 year

LocationAbuja

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Internships / Volunteering

Role Purpose

The internship programme in Plan International Nigeria provides on-the-job training in Financial management & reporting, program management, research and data gathering skills, communication, people skills, and work ethics.

It enhances the educational experience through practical and guided hands-on exposure and involvement in Plan Nigeria’s development projects as well as providing exposure to the working environment of a multilateral organization and a better understanding of Plan Nigeria’s goals and activities.

Roles/Responsibilities

Support the finance team in implementing all financial process for Plan International Nigeria

Contribute to the monthly financial reporting.

Support program staff in making payments to participants during activities implementation.

Maintain good filing for all vouchers in a limited access area to ensure easy retrieval.

Maintain a record of vouchers borrowed by staff; ensure return, and appropriately filing.

Support with preparation of Withholding tax, VAT, Pension and other statutory deduction schedule where relevant before payment is done

Support with bank reconciliations and month end financial reporting

Prepare and maintain the sub ledger for all advances (travel, purchase etc.).

Ensure timely liquidation of staff advances and ensure more than one advance should not be given to a staff at a time.

Make available weekly to the Finance Officer and Finance Operations Manager a list of all un-liquidated advances and support with the follow up of these advances.

Other tasks/duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, HND in Financial Accounting or relevant professional qualifications equivalent

Completion of National Youth Service with less than 1 year working experience

Proven strong academic track record.

Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles and standards

Language skills; written and spoken proficiency in English and preferably a command of the local language.

Internet proficiency as well as proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) is required.

Skills & Knowledge:

Basic financial skills

Communicates clearly and effectively appropriate to the audience

Possession of good report writing skills

Passion for learning and development.

Good computer literacy skills.

Team player.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

Finance Intern

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)