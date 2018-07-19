UAC Technical Trainee Scheme 2018 – Apply Here

UAC of Nigeria Plc. is a leading private sector enterprise with active participation in the development of the country since 1879. A diversified, food-focused company, UAC’s operations span the animal feeds, packaged foods, real estate, paints and logistics sectors of the economy.

We are committed to building and developing our people towards realizing their full potentials.Technical Trainees

Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Location Plateau
Job Field Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs

ABOUT THE TECHNICAL TRAINEE SCHEME

The scheme which is a 12-month intensive training program, affords the trainee a focused and personalized development through:

Structured classroom training
Exposure and hands on technical training in Mechanical, Electrical and Automation engineering
Career Counseling

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR?

To qualify for this highly challenging opportunity, the potential candidates will have to meet the following requirements

Education:

WASC/GCE ‘O’ Level with at least credit in five subjects, including English and Mathematics, at one sitting.
OND from a recognized Polytechnic with minimum of Upper Credit in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering Technology
Should not be more than 25 years by 31st December 2018

Location:

Jos

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to UAC career website on www.uacnplc.com to apply

