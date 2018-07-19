2018 Ericsson Nigeria Graduate Program – Apply Here

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks.

Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.Graduate Program – Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) Solution Architect

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer

Req ID: 252033

Location: Lagos, NG

Job Segment: Solution Architect, Architecture, Telecom, Telecommunications, Computer Science, Technology, Engineering

Job Summary

We have our next Graduate program in Nigeria, starting in August 2018 – which is open to all recent Computer Science, Information Technology (or similar) graduates.

The Ericsson Graduate program is run over a period of 12 months and during this period, there will be training and development opportunities available to the graduates.

Ericsson is passionate about the growth of our employees, and offers on the job learning, as well as a structured training program.

In this duration, you will be assigned a mentor and buddy to give you a great start to your career.

You will be involved in solution design, business analysis, enterprise architecture and your scope of work could include customer engagements, presentations, workshops, as well as service delivery of digital business support systems.

Job Responsibilities & Tasks

Scope, define & design solution offerings; driving end-to-end technical solutions.

Analyze customer technology, define business requirements & participate in risk analysis.

Work with core team on list of potential activities & solutions.

Develop technical presentations & proposals and perform customer presentations.

Supporting pre-sales activities, including pre-studies.

Plan the implementation of the product configuration / integration work.

Execute product configuration.

Execute integration and migration work.

Prepare system test, module test and accept test.

Support deployment of solution.

Provide feedback to Research & Development (R&D).

Participate in knowledge transfer, documentation & information sharing.

Stay abreast of on new technology/technical areas & share information about solution to enable customer competence build.

Job Requirements

Minimum education level required: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications, or Information Technology (or a degree in a relevant field).

Newly graduated individuals in 2017 or 2018 with the above mentioned qualifications are preferred.

Knowledge / general understanding of Telecommunications is a benefit.

Completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is required.

This is a full-time graduate program with the duration of 12 months.

Your Competencies:

Broad Technical Acumen

Problem Solving Ability

Creative Thinking

Good planning and organizing skills

Creating & Innovating

Entrepreneurial & Commercial thinking

Presentation & Communication (written and verbal) skills

Team work & collaboration skills

Basic financial Understanding.

Our Offerings

An opportunity to work for the Global leader in the Telecommunications industry.

Continuous learning and development.

On the job training and mentorship programs provided by senior experts in the industry.

Exposure to working in a multi-national and multi-cultural environment, as well as the most recent trends of global technology such as 5G, IoT, Cloud, etc.

Working in the area of:

Integrated Revenue Management (Charging and Billing)

Digital Business Support Systems (BSS)

Catalog and Order Management

Digital Front-End

Internet of Things (IoT) Products and Solutions

Mediation

Mobile Money

Service Enablement.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Ericsson career website on jobs.ericsson.com to apply

