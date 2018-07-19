2018 Dufil Graduate Trainee Scheme – Apply Here

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in Nigeria is in need of 6 – Sigma Facilitators to champion their campaigns on Process and System continual improvement /Implementations in their graduate trainee scheme. Successful candidates will be trained by the Company on: Lean 6-Sigma Yellow, Green and Black belts certifications.

Minimum Requirements

BSc/Btech/BEng First Class or HND Distinction in either Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical Engineering, Statistics, Instrumentations, Physics Electronics, Industrial Engineering, Food Technology and Food Engineering

Not more than 26 years old as at December 31st 2018.

Must have completed NYSC (A scanned copy of NYSC discharge certificate must be uploaded).

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Dufil Group career website on dragnetscreening.ng to apply

