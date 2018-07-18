United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2018 – Apply Now
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.
From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Applications are invited for:
Title: Graduate Trainee
Reference #: GTLAG001
Job Functions: Banking
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Specification
- Are you a graduate? completed NYSC and below 27 years?
- Are you looking to start a career with the best financial institution to work in Nigeria?
- If yes, we are on the hunt for customer oriented, detailed, result driven and technology savvy young minds who are dynamic and passionate about learning from field experts, to be part of the UBA tribe.
- There is a space for you in the UBA Tribe, Join us now!!
Requirements
Educational Qualification:
- Minimum Educational level – B.Sc. in any related discipline
Competences:
- Excellent customer service orientation
- High level of integrity
- Good verbal & written communication skills
- Selling skills
- Focused, Motivated & Results Oriented
- Paying attention to details
- Good interpersonal skills
- Fast and error-free processing
- Strong problem resolution skills
- Selling & Marketing Skills
Application Closing Date
1st August, 2018
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
