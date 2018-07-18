Pivotage Consulting Job Vacancy : Female Accountant

Pivotage Consulting – Our client, a rapidly growing Automobile dealing company, is currently seeking experienced candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Female Accountant

Career: Mid-Level Expert

Industry: Automobile

Responsibilities

Coordinate routine accounting activities, documentations, proper filing and archiving of accounting documents as well as reports preparation.Advice management on cost management and economic implications of the company’s business activities.

Post daily financial transactions.

Prepare monthly management accounts and periodic financial statements for the company in a timely manner to meet relevant internal and statutory requirements.

Prepare monthly bank reconciliation statements and carry out bank and cash runs as may be directed.

Maintain confidentiality of information ensuring that confidential data are accorded the confidentiality they deserve.

Provide reliable and pertinent information for organizing and allocating funds.

Ensure timely payment of loans, grants and bills.

Prepare and monitor the company’s payroll system.

Ensure employee are paid on time, he also ensures that suppliers and vendors are paid according to the set time limits.

Ensure all the company’s finances are precise and up to date.

Ensure all transactions are covered by adequate sanctions and do not have any deviations.

Handle all bank and bank related operations.

Prepare monthly bank reconciliation and management account.

Prepare weekly reports.

Any other duties as required by Management

Requirements

A suitable candidate should:

Preferably be a female

Possess B.Sc./ HND in Accounting or other relevant field.

Possess ACA/ACCA certification (added advantage)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience.

Have good organizational ability.

Be able to effectively use MS Office – Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Be able to communicate effectively and possess presentation and interpersonal skills.

Have good knowledge of any accounting package.

Be able to prepare monthly financial accounts.

Be able to interpret financial statements.

Be able to carry out bank reconciliations.

Have good knowledge of statutory reporting standards.

Have an understanding of the operation & application of the Nigerian tax and Pension laws.

Have good report writing skills.

Be a good team player with self-confidence.

Be a fast learner and have the ability to coach.

Salary/Benefits

In line with industry standard.

Application Closing Date

23rd July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in MS Word ONLY to: recruitment@pivotageconsulting.com Note: Only Female candidates should apply please.

