Interlinked Technologies Plc Job Vacancy : Qualified Chartered Accountant

nterlinked Technologies Plc. is a publicly quoted company on the Nigeria Stock Exchange since 1983. It has since diversified into component design and manufacture, systems designs and upgrade, procurement and installation of complete power distribution Substations/Engineering and networks and Engineering facility management.

We seek the services of a qualified candidate to fill the position below:Job Title: Qualified Chartered Accountant

Description

A company engaged in electrical engineering services urgently requires competent hand to man the above vacant:.

Responsibilities

Maintain appropriate systems for ensuring that financial records are kept of all the company’s transactions and accurate financial statements and report generated and report.

Maintain appropriate and effective system of controls over all the business processes.

Develop and implement effective financial management strategy, including treasury, tax planning and financial control.

Define the accounting policies to be adopted by the organization and ensure accounting processes/procedures are effective and comply with regulatory and statutory requirements.

Manage the budgetary process and ensure that budgets adequately reflect periodic resource requirements and revenue estimates to support the business

Plan and coordinate activities of statutory examiners (eg. External auditors, Internal Revenue Service etc).

Define taxation requirement and ensure that the structure of the General Ledger supports these requirements.

Oversee billing, and management of Account Receivable and collections processes

Review and approval of payroll, review and approval of payment posting, journal postings, receipts postings on ERP

Prepare cash flow weekly.

Prepare Trial Balance, Profit & Loss Account, and Balance sheet for management review.

Monitor compliance with internal control procedures on a day-to-day basis

Develop adequate framework including appropriate policies and procedures to ensure quality and accuracy for recording, accounting and reporting customer/business transactions information and documentation.

Liaise with the banks to manage all banking-related activities

Any other duty may assigned from time to time.

Requirements

Accountant (BSC/HND) in accounting with minimum of 3 years experience.

Candidates must be computer literate. Interested applicants must be a Chartered Accountant

Remuneration

Remuneration package is very attractive for successful candidates with bonus systems for performance.

Application Closing Date

25th July, 2018

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed Curriculum Vitae, email and daytime telephone number to: chrisanowih@gmail.com stating the position applied for as the subject of the email Note: Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

