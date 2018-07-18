Dangote Group Job Vacancy : Plant Accountant – Apply Now

The Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerates. The Group continues to grow its vision of becoming the leading provider of essential needs in Food and Shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa with sustained market leadership in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Plant Accountant

Organization: NASCON Allied Industries Plc

Job Responsibilities

Post payment vouchers and document all plant account related file

Preparation of plant schedules including – Imprest, haulage retirement, ship discharge

Compilation of plant reports including production, haulage deliveries (supervising the costing officer)

Daily monitoring of stock movement to include raw materials and finished goods

Ensure adequate and timely financial provisions are made every month

Active participation in stock take and report variance for the plant

Authorize and supervise daily posting of financial transactions in the system

Monitor actual expenditure against budget

Reconciliation of Salt shipment creditors

Preparation of standing charges for authorization

Analyzing personnel cost and numbers

Assist in preparation of monthly report

Requirements, Qualifications/Experience

B.Sc/M.Sc degree in Finance & Accounting is preferred

5 years experience in similar role

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multi-task effectively

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word. Excel, PowerPoint)

Environmental/Industry analysis

Relevant professional certification is an added advantage.

Competence Requirements:

Working Knowledge of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to plan, monitor and coordinate effectively

Excellent presentation skills

Team player and good communication skills (written and verbal)

Ability to working at multiple locations

Good negotiation skills.

Application Closing Date

24th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter (with relevant position included in the subject line of the email) to: NASCONcareers@dangote.com

