Dangote Group Job Vacancy : Plant Accountant – Apply Now
The Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerates. The Group continues to grow its vision of becoming the leading provider of essential needs in Food and Shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa with sustained market leadership in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Plant Accountant
Organization: NASCON Allied Industries Plc
Job Responsibilities
Post payment vouchers and document all plant account related file
Preparation of plant schedules including – Imprest, haulage retirement, ship discharge
Compilation of plant reports including production, haulage deliveries (supervising the costing officer)
Daily monitoring of stock movement to include raw materials and finished goods
Ensure adequate and timely financial provisions are made every month
Active participation in stock take and report variance for the plant
Authorize and supervise daily posting of financial transactions in the system
Monitor actual expenditure against budget
Reconciliation of Salt shipment creditors
Preparation of standing charges for authorization
Analyzing personnel cost and numbers
Assist in preparation of monthly report
Requirements, Qualifications/Experience
B.Sc/M.Sc degree in Finance & Accounting is preferred
5 years experience in similar role
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multi-task effectively
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word. Excel, PowerPoint)
Environmental/Industry analysis
Relevant professional certification is an added advantage.
Competence Requirements:
Working Knowledge of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Ability to plan, monitor and coordinate effectively
Excellent presentation skills
Team player and good communication skills (written and verbal)
Ability to working at multiple locations
Good negotiation skills.
Application Closing Date
24th July, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter (with relevant position included in the subject line of the email) to: NASCONcareers@dangote.com
