ARM Life Plc Job Vacancy : Senior Accountant
ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Senior Accountant
Job Summary
- Ensure that the management of the Group’s Financial Reporting functions (Group account consolidation, Accounting for Mutual Funds and management of Corporation Taxes) are consistent with the Group’s overall business strategies.
- Manage procedures through implementation of control frameworks and best practice policies and procedures.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the Group Financial Reporting Unit
- Oversee the preparation and presentation of ARM HOLDCO, ARM TAM, ARM Capital Partners and ARM- Harith Infrastructure monthly financial statement (Journal entries, Management accounts, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Financial Position) with detailed analysis for internal and external stakeholders
- Monthly consolidation of ARM TAM, ARM HOLDCO & Subsidiaries accounts with detailed analysis.
- Ensure that payments are made to and/or on behalf of clients, suppliers and other third parties on a timely basis and in accordance with the applicable Service Level Agreement.
- Ensure that all transactions for the above entities and on behalf of clients are properly processed and captured in the appropriate accounting codes.
- Review all general ledger accounts detailing assets, liabilities, and capital. Review all reconciliations of general ledger accounts to applicable sub ledgers, and all inter-company accounts reconciliations.
- Review monthly bank account reconciliations for the applicable accounts and ensure that all reconciling items are promptly cleared
- Ensure the correct treatment of withholding tax and VAT in the accounts and also ensure the prompt remittance to the appropriate authorities to avoid any penalties.
- Maintain close working relationships with all internal customers and key external partners as appropriate including clients, lenders, contractors & suppliers, auditors, business partners etc.
Other Responsibilities:
- Monthly, quarterly & bi annual SEC, Trustees and other regulatory returns
- Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, other applicable accounting standards and company procedures. Continuously review the company’s financial control policies and procedures and make recommendations for improvement
- Prepare documentation and account analyses required in connection with the requirements of our external auditors and other external reviewers.
- Support the implementation of the Oracle ERP system and any other Management Information System necessary to effectively drive the company’s business
- Prepare special analyses as required.
- Perform other duties as assigned by the CFO and senior management.
Requirements
- Education Qualification: Minimum – B.Sc, M.Sc
- Preferred Years of Experience: 10 year(s).
Application Closing Date
22nd July 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
