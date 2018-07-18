ARM Life Plc Job Vacancy : Senior Accountant

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Senior Accountant

Job Summary

Ensure that the management of the Group’s Financial Reporting functions (Group account consolidation, Accounting for Mutual Funds and management of Corporation Taxes) are consistent with the Group’s overall business strategies.

Manage procedures through implementation of control frameworks and best practice policies and procedures.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the Group Financial Reporting Unit

Oversee the preparation and presentation of ARM HOLDCO, ARM TAM, ARM Capital Partners and ARM- Harith Infrastructure monthly financial statement (Journal entries, Management accounts, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Financial Position) with detailed analysis for internal and external stakeholders

Monthly consolidation of ARM TAM, ARM HOLDCO & Subsidiaries accounts with detailed analysis.

Ensure that payments are made to and/or on behalf of clients, suppliers and other third parties on a timely basis and in accordance with the applicable Service Level Agreement.

Ensure that all transactions for the above entities and on behalf of clients are properly processed and captured in the appropriate accounting codes.

Review all general ledger accounts detailing assets, liabilities, and capital. Review all reconciliations of general ledger accounts to applicable sub ledgers, and all inter-company accounts reconciliations.

Review monthly bank account reconciliations for the applicable accounts and ensure that all reconciling items are promptly cleared

Ensure the correct treatment of withholding tax and VAT in the accounts and also ensure the prompt remittance to the appropriate authorities to avoid any penalties.

Maintain close working relationships with all internal customers and key external partners as appropriate including clients, lenders, contractors & suppliers, auditors, business partners etc.

Other Responsibilities:

Monthly, quarterly & bi annual SEC, Trustees and other regulatory returns

Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, other applicable accounting standards and company procedures. Continuously review the company’s financial control policies and procedures and make recommendations for improvement

Prepare documentation and account analyses required in connection with the requirements of our external auditors and other external reviewers.

Support the implementation of the Oracle ERP system and any other Management Information System necessary to effectively drive the company’s business

Prepare special analyses as required.

Perform other duties as assigned by the CFO and senior management.

Requirements

Education Qualification: Minimum – B.Sc, M.Sc

Preferred Years of Experience: 10 year(s).

Application Closing Date

22nd July 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

