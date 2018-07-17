Stanbic IBTC Bank Job Vacancy : Senior Regulatory Liaison Officer

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Senior Regulatory Liaison



Job ID: 29557

Job Sector: Banking

Job Purpose

The Senior Regulatory Liaison is to ensure healthy working relationship with the National Pension Commission (“PenCom”) and other regulators. He/She will also act as SIPML’s main representative on enquiries/investigations from PenCom, ICPC, EFCC, the Nigeria Police and other investigative authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Regulatory and Investigative Enquiries:

Ensure prompt delivery of communication to Regulators (PenCom, CAC, NOTAP, EFCC, ICPC etc.)

Ensure prompt responses and attend to investigative enquiries/requests based on client complaints from the EFCC, ICPC, the Nigeria Police and other authorities.

Log, Monitor (and follow up where required) correspondence to Regulators (PenCom, CAC, NOTAP, EFCC, ICPC etc.) and ensure resolution/responses.

Track/Follow up on outstanding items/approvals from PenCom

Attend all investigative, regulatory or legislative summons/invites on behalf of the organisation

Regulatory Relationship Management

Build good working relationships with all the Company regulators (PenCom, CAC, NOTAP etc.) and investigative authorities (EFCC, ICPC, Public Complaints Commission)

Act as first line of response on enquiries concerning the Company’s operations with Regulators and Investigative Authorities

Internal Reporting:

Solicit and communicate strategic feedback from PenCom and other Regulators/investigative authorities to assist management in decision making.

Weekly activity report:

Actively seek out and report market information that would be useful to the Company’s operations.

External & Internal Relationships

SIPML – Heads of Departments and BUs

Nature of relationship: Provide and receive a service

Sphere of influence: Impact the whole business unit

Description or examples: Provide feedback on regulatory enquiries and solicit information from Departments/Units in response to regulatory enquiries

SIBTC Group – Governance and Compliance Teams:

Nature of relationship: Provide and receive a service

Sphere of influence: Limited to their department only

Description or examples: Liaise with on Trainings etc. and provide reports and inputs to Group reports

Regulators:

Nature of relationship: Manage the relationship

Description or examples: Engage to resolve pending requests and issues

Customers:

Nature of relationship: Provide customer service

Description or examples: Register new customers and respond to enquiries.

Preferred Qualification and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies or Law

Master Degree

Professional qualification in Law i.e.. BL. Good understanding of relevant regulatory requirements.

General knowledge of Nigerian pension/financial industry, as well as the regulatory framework.

Working knowledge of Microsoft office tools.

Should be able to interact with leadership of all Units/Departments in carrying out monitoring/audit activities

Experience in :

Risk Management – Legal Risk Management ;1-2 Years experience in Litigation

Independent Assurance ; 3-5 Years experience in general legal practice & Business engagement

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Legal Knowledge: Competency Description: Knowledge of applicable legislation and the legal policies and procedures pertaining to the local, regional and relevant international laws.

Dispute Resolution: Competency Description: Demonstrates skills and abilities needed to effectively develop and present the Organisation’s interests in matters of dispute.

Compliance: Competency Description: The ability to interpret regulations and laws that apply to the business and to provide information to business on how to comply

Transaction Case Management: Competency Description: The ability to understand the nature of the transaction, gather required information and channel transaction into correct direction. Can manage the progression of the transaction and update clients on progress and problem solving. Able to recommend process improvements and enhancements.



Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

